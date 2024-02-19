Madonna Scares Crowd as Singer Falls Off Chair Mid-Performance During Seattle Concert: Watch
Madonna might have "Back[ed] That Up to the Beat" a little to hard — as she ended up on the floor during a recent stop on The Celebration Tour.
On Sunday, February 18, the Queen of Pop fell off of her chair in the middle of a performance at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Wash.
In several viral videos shared to social media after the accidental tumble, Madonna and one of her backup dancers could be seen attempting to perform a choreographed dance routine in which the "Material Girl" singer is dragged backward while seated in a chair on stage.
Madonna was singing her hit song "Open Your Heart," as she seductively spread her legs in her seat before a dancer tilted her chair back and started pulling the award-winning artist.
The duo didn't get very far, however, as the dancer could be seen tripping before Madonna ended up on her back sprawled out on the floor.
The "Like a Virgin" hitmaker stayed on the floor for a moment and seemed to let out a slight giggle before getting back up and completing the number.
Madonna's fall appeared to shock the crowd and those watching the video at home, as social media users didn't hesitate sharing their mostly-positive reactions to the pop star's ability to keep going despite the slight hiccup in her performance.
"That laugh was everything!" one user wrote of Madonna's chuckle via X (formerly named Twitter), as another noted: "Always the professional! I've seen a few tweets criticize the dancer for not going back to pick her up, but I believe the dancers are instructed to keep going if there's any mishaps."
"Glad neither were hurt," a third person expressed, while a fourth admitted, "This was bound to happen. I’m glad both were OK. She did give him an initial 'look' but then laughed it off," and a fifth pointed out, "She's the Queen for a reason."
This isn't the first time someone fell down during one of Madonna's Celebration Tour shows.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
In December 2023, Madonna brought out Santa Claus as a special guest for one of her concerts in Washington, D.C., before attempting to do a raunchy lap dance on Old Saint Nick.
While trying to do the alluring choreography, both Madonna and Santa Claus took a tumble onto the ground.
Other special guests have had more successful appearances on stage without ending up on the ground — including Kelly Ripa, Amy Schumer and Julia Garner.
Ripa raved about her experience on stage at Madonna's show last month during an episode of Live With Kelly & Mark.
"They’re like, ‘You’re going to go on stage with Madonna.’ And at that point, I, Kelly Ripa, died," the talk show star joked. "And so, the ghost of Kelly is now walking over. And I’m hearing words and they’re not really making sense. 'She’s going to give you a football. You’re going to have cards in your hands. Things are going to happen.’ And I am just sort of going, 'Why are you talking to me? I died. Shouldn’t the paramedics come?'"