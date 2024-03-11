Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Make Surprise Appearance at Madonna's Oscars After-Party After Flying Back From Singapore
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce didn't miss out on the Oscars festivities!
Despite the pop star, 34, still being on her blockbuster world tour, the Hollywood power couple made a surprise appearance at Madonna and Guy Oseary's 2024 Oscars after-party, which was held at the music manager's home in the Hollywood Hills of California.
Jennifer Lawrence, Lily Gladstone, Miles Teller, Nina Dobrev, Shaun White, Zoë Kravitz, Channing Tatum, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Hailey Bieber, Kaia Gerber, Austin Butler and Leonardo DiCaprio were also in attendance at the Sunday, March 10, bash, which enforced a no social media policy.
Swift and Kelce, who began dating last year, were able to attend the swanky shindig after the chart-topper wrapped up the Singapore leg of her tour.
Despite the "Karma" singer's busy schedule, the pair's relationship has continued to grow stronger.
"Taylor and Travis both say they’ve never felt anything like this before," an insider close to the couple claimed. "Her friends also say they’ve never seen Taylor this happy."
According to people in their inner circle, the NFL star, 34, may be getting down on one knee sooner rather than later. "Travis has never been one for dramatic acts of romance, so he’s been asking everyone what they think," a source alleged.
"His friends have joked with him that he only gets one chance, so he’d better not blow it!" the insider claimed of a possible engagement.
With the Grammy winner off of her tour until May, she and Kelce will be able to spend more time together that won't involve flying hundreds of miles.
"Taylor and Travis are both super busy right now, but they are trying their best to prioritize each other and their relationship," an insider previously said while the two were in the thick of their hectic schedules. "Travis is very into Taylor and wanted to be there to support her during her shows in Australia."
"He’s grateful that she showed up for him during a very hectic time in her career and made it a point to do the same for her. They're making a joint effort to make things work," the insider explained, referring to how the Grammy winner went to his football games.
"Taylor will be busy, of course, but Travis just wants to be there to see her work. He's always in awe of her when she performs, and he pampers her after her shows," a second source noted.
