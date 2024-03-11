Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Make Surprise Appearance at Madonna's Oscars After-Party After Flying Back From Singapore

"His friends have joked with him that he only gets one chance, so he’d better not blow it!" the insider claimed of a possible engagement.

With the Grammy winner off of her tour until May, she and Kelce will be able to spend more time together that won't involve flying hundreds of miles.

"Taylor and Travis are both super busy right now, but they are trying their best to prioritize each other and their relationship," an insider previously said while the two were in the thick of their hectic schedules. "Travis is very into Taylor and wanted to be there to support her during her shows in Australia."