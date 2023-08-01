Madonna Receives Heartfelt Shout-Out at Beyoncé Concert as She's Spotted in the Crowd After Health Scare: Watch
It looks like Madonna is on the mend, as she attended Beyoncé's concert in East Rutherford, N.J., on Sunday, July 30 — one month after she was in the hospital for a "serious bacterial infection."
During the 41-year-old singer's song "Break My Soul," she showed the 64-year-old "Material Girl" singer some love. "Big shout-out to the queen," Beyoncé said while walking across the stage. "Queen Mother, Madonna, we love you."
The two singers previously collaborated on a "Break My Soul" remix in 2022 called "The Queens Remix."
As OK! previously reported, the legendary songstress was hospitalized in late June. "On Saturday, June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several-day stay in the ICU," Madonna's manager Guy Oseary shared on Instagram four days later.
- Blue Ivy, 11, Shows Off Her New York Pride While Dancing Onstage at Mom Beyoncé's Concert: Watch
- Jennifer Lopez Was ‘Miffed’ as Everyone Was ‘Basically Fawning’ Over Beyoncé at Hamptons July 4 Party
- Beyoncé Looked 'Pissed' After Stage Crew Messes Up 'Renaissance' Concert Finale: 'This Show Was Chaotic'
"Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected," he added.
Unfortunately, Madonna, who had been prepping for the upcoming The Celebration Tour, had to postpone the shows altogether.
"We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows," the message concluded.
One day before the concert, Madonna spoke out about the health incident, admitting her six kids Lourdes Leon, 26, Rocco Ritchie, 22, David Banda, 17, Mercy James, 17, and twins Estere and Stelle Ciccone, 10 — were there for her when she needed them most.
"Love from family and friends is the best Medicine. One month out of the hospital and I can reflect," she wrote.
"As a mother you can really get caught up In the needs of your children and the seemingly endless giving... but when the chips were down my children really showed up for me. I saw a side to them I had never seen before. It made all the difference," Madonna continued.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Madonna later noted she is "lucky to be alive."
"And Thank you to all my angels who protected me and let me Stay to finish doing my work! ♥️," the "Like a Virgin" singer concluded.