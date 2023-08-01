Madonna Receives Heartfelt Shout-Out at Beyoncé Concert as She's Spotted in the Crowd After Health Scare: Watch

It looks like Madonna is on the mend, as she attended Beyoncé's concert in East Rutherford, N.J., on Sunday, July 30 — one month after she was in the hospital for a "serious bacterial infection."

During the 41-year-old singer's song "Break My Soul," she showed the 64-year-old "Material Girl" singer some love. "Big shout-out to the queen," Beyoncé said while walking across the stage. "Queen Mother, Madonna, we love you."