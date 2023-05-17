Madonna Flaunts Her Figure in Lingerie as Singer's Love Life Stars to Get Messy: Photos
Madonna still knows how to work it!
The 64-year-old blessed her Instagram followers with a few photos of the "Material Girl" singer posing in black lingerie on Tuesday, May 16.
Madonna had ace bandages wrapped around her wrists, as she stunned in an intimate lace dress and over-the-knee tights.
Her auburn-colored tresses shined radiantly in a pin-straight hairdo.
"When your hair is freshly laid and you know by the end of rehearsal it will be a sweaty mess!" the mom-of-six wrote above one of the snaps.
Madonna has been working hard to prepare for her upcoming world tour, titled The Celebration Tour, which is set to kick off on Saturday, July 15.
Although rehearsal has kept the pop star extremely busy, Madonna still found time to spark romance rumors with not just one, but two different 29-year-old men.
On Wednesday, March 1, an insider spilled that the Queen of Pop was reportedly dating her son David Banda's boxing coach, Josh Popper.
Their alleged relationship quickly circulated through the media, as Madonna even posted a photo of them kissing during a Purim celebration, and she's since uploaded pictures of the two on numerous other occasions.
She even appeared to be a supportive girlfriend, cheering on Popper from the sidelines during one of his boxing matches.
While it remains unknown whether Popper and Madonna had an exclusive situation of sorts, the "Like a Virgin" vocalist has her eye on another man as well.
Sources involved in Madonna's tour spilled on Monday, May 15, that she was getting "ridiculously close" to Columbian singer Maluma — whom she once wrote a song with — noting chemistry intensified while working together in preparation for her upcoming tour.
"They were cozy and very cuddly — so much so that other people decided to leave them alone to get on with whatever is going on," the insider dished of their recent get-together, as OK! previously reported.
"They spent a few days together during rehearsals where the flirting began — people think it’s likely he’ll be performing on the South American leg of her tour as he’s massive there — and then they hung out all weekend in New York," the confidante explained.