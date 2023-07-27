OK Magazine
Madonna's Low Ticket Sales Causing Star to Downsize Tour Venues as She Recovers From Health Scare

By:

Jul. 27 2023, Published 3:13 p.m. ET

A smaller Celebration Tour?

Pop legend Madonna — who recently suffered from a bacterial infection — has allegedly begun to downsize her tour venues due to lack of ticket sales.

According to a source who spoke with RadarOnline.com, while the star continues to recover from her severe illness, she took yet another blow learning that her popularity is not what it used to be.

As OK! previously reported, on June 28, the "Like a Virgin" singer's manager Guy Oseary announced Madonna had fallen ill.

"On Saturday, June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several-day stay in the ICU," he said.

"Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected. We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows," Oseary added.

Following the announcement, other sources came out claiming Madonna was found unresponsive on the day of her hospitalization. According to RadarOnline.com, the mother-of-six was "brought back from the dead" via a NARCAN injection when medics arrived on the scene.

However, not everyone believed the songstress was truly sick.

A music industry source recently accused the Queen of Pop of faking her illness due to weak ticket sales for her tour, which was set to kick off on Saturday, July 15, in Vancouver.

"Her sickness is a ruse, and the real reason she canceled the tour is because her tour sales were dismal," they alleged.

Amid the rumors, the 64-year-old shared a message to fans on July 10 about her health scare while expressing gratitude for their support through the difficult time.

"Thank you for your positive energy, prayers and words of healing and encouragement. I have felt your love," she penned in an Instagram post. "I'm on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life."

"My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children," she continued, mentioning kids Lourdes Leon, 26, Rocco Ritchie, 22, David Banda, 17, Mercy James, 17, and twins Estere and Stelle Ciccone, 10. "My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour."

"I also didn't want to let down people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone," Madonna noted. "My focus now is my health and getting stronger and I [assure] you, I'll be back with you as soon as I can! The current plan is to reschedule the North American leg of the tour and to begin in October in Europe."

