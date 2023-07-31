Madonna Feels 'Lucky to Be Alive,' Admits Her Children's Support 'Made All the Difference' During Health Scare

"Love from family and friends is the best Medicine. One month out of the hospital and I can reflect," the 64-year-old wrote, before thanking her six children — Lourdes Leon, 26, Rocco Ritchie, 22, David Banda, 17, Mercy James, 17, and twins Estere and Stelle Ciccone, 10 — for their support throughout her intense health scare.

"As a mother you can really get caught up In the needs of your children and the seemingly endless giving... but when the chips were down my children really showed up for me. I saw a side to them I had never seen before. It made all the difference," Madonna expressed, noting, "so did the love and support from my friends."