Madonna Feels 'Lucky to Be Alive,' Admits Her Children's Support 'Made All the Difference' During Health Scare
Madonna couldn't have done it without her kids.
On Sunday, July 30, the Queen of Pop took to Instagram to share a heartfelt post with her 19 million followers after she was hospitalized with a "serious bacterial infection" at the end of June.
"Love from family and friends is the best Medicine. One month out of the hospital and I can reflect," the 64-year-old wrote, before thanking her six children — Lourdes Leon, 26, Rocco Ritchie, 22, David Banda, 17, Mercy James, 17, and twins Estere and Stelle Ciccone, 10 — for their support throughout her intense health scare.
"As a mother you can really get caught up In the needs of your children and the seemingly endless giving... but when the chips were down my children really showed up for me. I saw a side to them I had never seen before. It made all the difference," Madonna expressed, noting, "so did the love and support from my friends."
The mom-of-six continued her message by detailing a sweet gift she received from her manager, Guy Oseary, as she recovered from her "several-day stay in the ICU" and dealt with the upsetting decision to postpone her highly-anticipated world tour — which was supposed to have kicked off on Saturday, July 15, in Vancouver, Canada.
"If you zoom into this picture I am holding You will see a polaroid taken by Andy Warhol of Keith Haring wearing a jacket with Michael Jackson’s face painted on it. A perfect triangle of Brilliance," Madonna explained. "Artist who touched so many lives including my own."
"I sobbed when I opened this gift because I realized how lucky I am to be alive. And how fortunate I am to have known these people and so many others who are also gone.Thank you @guyoseary for this gift! And Thank you to all my angels who protected me and let me Stay to finish doing my work! ♥️," the "Like a Virgin" singer concluded.
Madonna is continuing to focus on her recovery and is now set to begin The Celebration Tour in Europe this October.