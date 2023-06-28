OK Magazine
Madonna Postpones World Tour After 'Serious Bacterial Infection' Lands Singer 'in the ICU'

Source: MEGA
Jun. 28 2023

Madonna's world tour has been postponed after the Queen of Pop was hospitalized less than one month before The Celebration Tour was set to begin.

"On Saturday, June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several-day stay in the ICU," the 64-year-old's manager Guy Oseary announced in a statement shared to Instagram on Wednesday, June 28.

madonna world tour postponed seirous bacterial infection icu
Source: @madonna/Instagram

"Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected," he added.

“At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour," which was set to kick off on Saturday, July 18, in Vancouver, Oseary revealed.

madonna world tour postponed seirous bacterial infection icu
Source: @madonna/Instagram

"We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows," the message concluded.

Friends and fans of the award-winning artist were devastated to hear the news, and flooded the comments section with warm wishes and prayers.

MORE ON:
Madonna

"Hope she feels better very soon!" New Girl star Zooey Deschanel expressed, as Frankie Grande wrote, "omg sending her love and healing light! 🙏."

"Emphasizing complete recovery. The tour can wait. We aren't going anywhere! Health before Time😍 we love you," a fan stated, while another added, "we all love you, Madonna — thank you, Guy. We will hang tight and await good word."

madonna world tour postponed seirous bacterial infection icu
Source: @madonna/Instagram

Madonna has not posted to her Instagram account since Tuesday, June 20, captioning a photo, "The Calm Before The Storm………." in reference to her highly-anticipated world tour, which is supposed to celebrate four decades of the "Material Girl" singer's award-winning music.

"I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for," the mom-of-six had excitedly said in the tour's announcement video back in January.

Source: OK!

Madonna is likely devastated by the decision to postpone her world tour, as she has been rehearsing non-stop for months in preparation for her show-stopping performances.

"I just want to say thank you to all of my fans of all of your love and support over the last few days," Madonna expressed to her admirers after tickets went on sale for the 43-city global tour. "I don’t take any of this for granted."

