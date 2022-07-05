No Justice, No Peace! Madonna Wants To 'Start A Revolution' After Overturn Of Roe V. Wade

Less than two weeks ago, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, which affects access to abortion, and since then, Madonna has continued to raise her voice to support women's rights.

On the Fourth of July, the singer shared an uncomfortable black-and-white video that showed a woman being dragged around a prison by security guards who eventually toss her on the floor. At the end of the video, a quote by Jean Paul Sartre appears on the screen: "Freedom is what you do with what's been done to you."