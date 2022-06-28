Defying Gravity! Madonna Twerks On Her Hands & Sends Fans Into A Tizzy
Madonna is at it again! On Monday, June 27, the controversial singer, 63, uploaded a raunchy video of herself to Instagram that showed her twerking on both hands with her butt up in the air, as well as a few clips from her recent Pride show in New York City.
"I have 3 Looks and that’s it. ……………… 👗 👠 🎤 #bitchimmadonna," the queen of pop wrote alongside the video of her sultry dance moves.
Madonna's 18.3 million followers went crazy in the comments section with one writing, "Twerk queeennnn!!! 🔥 on fire!!!" and another adding, "YOU’RE HELLA WILD MOTHER M!"
The Evita actress is no stranger to grabbing her audience's attention. As OK! previously reported, while performing on stage at Terminal 5 in New York City last week, she laid a big smooch on female Dominican rapper Tokischa.
The two wowed the crowd with a rendition of Madonna's smash hit "Hung Up," and while the 26-year-old artist put her figure on display via fishnet stockings and bodysuit, the mom-of-six did so by showing off her sexy dance moves.
That's hardly the first time she's gotten cozy with her fellow collaborator. The "Holiday" vocalist also shocked fans when she gave Maluma a lap dance during his Medallo Stadium show.
Although the superstar may be loving the attention she receives from her outrageous acts, her children Lourdes Leon, 25, Rocco Ritchie, 21, Mercy James, 16, David Banda, 15, as well as 8-year-old twins Stelle and Estere Ciccone, are not loving their mom's latest outbursts.
“They can’t understand why [her behavior] needs to be so hyper and gratuitous,” an insider exclusively told OK! "She’s constantly looking for ways to push the envelope, and the kids worry among themselves about where it’s all going to end.”
Her kids adore her, “but it makes them cringe to see her writhing around naked and making a fool of herself,” says the source, explaining that Lourdes and Rocco have “struggled for years” with her spotlight-seeking behavior.