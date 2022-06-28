Madonna's 18.3 million followers went crazy in the comments section with one writing, "Twerk queeennnn!!! 🔥 on fire!!!" and another adding, "YOU’RE HELLA WILD MOTHER M!"

The Evita actress is no stranger to grabbing her audience's attention. As OK! previously reported, while performing on stage at Terminal 5 in New York City last week, she laid a big smooch on female Dominican rapper Tokischa.