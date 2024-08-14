OK Magazine
Madonna, 65, Cozies Up to Rumored New Boyfriend Akeem Morris, 28, During Romantic Vacation in Italy: Photos

Photos of Madonna and Akeem Morris.
Source: MEGA

It seems Madonna has a new man — and he's a whole lot younger than her!

Aug. 14 2024, Published 2:29 p.m. ET

The Queen of Pop is also the queen of dating much-younger men.

Madonna, 65, seemed content holding hands with her rumored new boyfriend, Akeem Morris, 28, during a trip to Italy ahead of her 66th birthday on Friday, August 16.

madonna young boyfriend aikeem morris out in portofino
Source: MEGA

Madonna was spotted holding onto Akeem Morris' arm while walking through Portofino, Italy.

In photos obtained by OK!, the "Material Girl" singer could be seen holding onto the Jamaican-born soccer player's muscular arm while walking through the beautiful village of Portofino.

Morris — who was featured alongside Madonna in her August 2022 Paper Magazine cover shoot — was all smiles in a tan-colored shirt, ivory shorts and beige sneakers, as Madonna opted for a signature gothic black dress.

madonna young boyfriend aikeem morris out in portofino
Source: MEGA

Madonna and her rumored boyfriend traveled to Europe ahead of the pop star's 66th birthday.

The dynamic duo accessorized with necklaces and sunglasses, while Madonna held a white lace umbrella over her head.

At one point during the apparent couple's lavish vacation — which is set to include an extravagant birthday celebration for Madonna at a private Dolce & Gabbana estate, according to local Italian news coverage — the "Like a Virgin" singer was spotted spending alone time with Morris on a small boat.

madonna young boyfriend aikeem morris out in portofino
Source: MEGA

Madonna and Akeem Morris were first linked romantically in July.

For their trip out to sea, Madonna and her rumored man both sported baseball caps and shades as they soaked up all the stunning views the Italian Riviera has to offer.

Madonna was first linked romantically to Morris in July, when the mom-of-six shared photos of the pair cuddling in New York City while celebrating the Fourth of July.

madonna young boyfriend aikeem morris out in portofino
Source: MEGA

Akeem Morris is 37 years younger than his rumored girlfriend, Madonna.

Most recently, Madonna uploaded more pictures of the two via Instagram on August 2, with one sultry snap showcasing the pop star in bed with Morris alongside the caption: "Hot Fun in The Summer Time………🔥."

Madonna didn't appear to have a shirt on, as she covered her chest with her arms and Morris smirked behind her.

It was around this time that Morris' ex-girlfriend Reagan Rice seemed to confirm her former boyfriend's new relationship by posting a shady TikTok reflecting on her longtime romance with the Stony Brook University alum.

"Put a finger down if your boyfriend of 3 years is now dating Madonna 🙋‍♀️ #madonna #breakup #wtf #2024 #heartbreak #fypage #fypツviral," she wrote in the caption of the video.

madonna young boyfriend aikeem morris out in portofino
Source: MEGA

Madonna and Akeem Morris were spotted on a boat ride in Italy.

Source: OK!

Prior to being linked to Morris — who is 37 years younger than the music icon — Madonna had a fling with Josh Popper, 30.

The boxing coach only beats Morris in the age gap category by two years and started dating Madonna at some point in early 2023. A report revealed the pair had split in May of this year.

