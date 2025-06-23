'Alien' Madonna Shares Odd Photo of Herself Smoking as She Wows in Black Lace Top

Madonna posted a bold photo of herself puffing a cigarette in a black lace top.

The 66-year-old pop icon took to Instagram to share a curious new snap, where she was seen holding a cigarette to her lips while wearing a daring black lace top.

The sultry selfie , taken from a high angle, put her cleavage on full display as her signature blonde waves framed her face.

Madonna “smoking” in new photo: “Not really” pic.twitter.com/P8d2fQWu9L

With a serious expression, Madonna captioned the image, “Not Really…”

Naturally, the internet had a lot to say.

“Haha, classic Madonna!” one person commented, while another joked, “she smoked the youth out of herself.”

“That’s Madonna? I thought that was an alien,” a third user added harshly.

Another chimed in, writing, “Let her retire already omg," while someone else asked, “She’s like 200. Why is she smoking?????”