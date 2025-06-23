'Alien' Madonna Shares Odd Photo of Herself Smoking as She Wows in Black Lace Top
Madonna’s latest post is raising eyebrows.
The 66-year-old pop icon took to Instagram to share a curious new snap, where she was seen holding a cigarette to her lips while wearing a daring black lace top.
The sultry selfie, taken from a high angle, put her cleavage on full display as her signature blonde waves framed her face.
With a serious expression, Madonna captioned the image, “Not Really…”
Naturally, the internet had a lot to say.
“Haha, classic Madonna!” one person commented, while another joked, “she smoked the youth out of herself.”
“That’s Madonna? I thought that was an alien,” a third user added harshly.
Another chimed in, writing, “Let her retire already omg," while someone else asked, “She’s like 200. Why is she smoking?????”
The intriguing post comes after Hamilton actor Anthony Ramos called out the "La Isla Bonita" singer for her behavior during one of the show’s performances on Broadway.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Andy Cohen asked Ramos to name the most “terrifying celebrity” he spotted in the audience during his time in Hamilton.
Ramos didn’t hold back, replying, “[It] was Madonna with her iPad in her face."
He then demonstrated what she did during the show, pretending to look down at a screen.
“She was like this the whole time,” he explained. “I was like, ‘D---, shorty. If you not enjoying it that much, you know the door’s right there. You ain’t got to stay here.’”
Turns out, the "Girl Gone Wild" hitmaker’s theater behavior didn’t go unnoticed back then.
Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda also shaded her at the time, tweeting, “Tonight was the first time I asked stage management NOT to allow a celebrity (who was texting all through Act 2) backstage. #noselfieforyou.”
He didn’t name names, but rumors quickly swirled that he was referring to Madonna.
The singer’s team denied the accusations.
“It’s not true. She was invited backstage four different times,” her rep claimed. “She texted post show when they were doing their fundraising pitch. Madonna had already made a generous donation.”
Still, Spring Awakening star Jonathan Groff confirmed that it was, in fact, the Queen of Pop.
“She was not invited backstage because that b---- was on her phone,” Groff said. “You couldn’t miss it from the stage. It was a black void of the audience in front of us and her face there perfectly lit by the light of her iPhone through three-quarters of the show.”