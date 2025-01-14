Madonna Shows Off Her Legs in Tiny Black Dress and High-Heeled Boots — See the Sultry Photos!
Madonna bared her slim legs for fans in her latest photoshoot!
On Tuesday, January 14, the Queen of Pop, 66, took to Instagram to confidently share pictures of herself wearing a little black dress that barely covered her backside and a pair of shiny, nearly knee-high boots. She captioned the photos: "So Good to be Home again……. 🛏️📕🧸."
Madonna's blonde hair flowed around her shoulders in the sensual snapshots as she posed in bed.
Two of the photos featured her laying against the white pillows while holding a red-covered book, Bone by Yrsa Daley-Ward. Next to her were several plushies, including a Pokemon. Another picture revealed the pop star resting flat on her back as she gazed up at the camera, while a third image showcased only her legs and butt as she crawled across the bed.
Fans flooded the comments section with compliments for the "Hung Up" singer.
One follower gushed, "How is it like to be the most beautiful woman in the world?" and another chimed in, "Flawless❤️❤️❤️."
- 'Ridiculously Disrespectful': Madonna Slammed for Sharing 'Creepy' A.I.-Generated Photos of a Handsy Pope Francis
- Madonna Fools Around On The Floor Of A 'Party' After Confirming Romance With Much-Younger Boxer: Photos
- Fans Appalled After 'Queen Of Photoshop' Madonna Holds Breasts & Flaunts Figure In Latest Snaps: 'What's Wrong With Her?'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
A separate user wrote, "She’s got a point, she’s an icon, she’s a legend and she is the moment. Now c’mon now!" and a fourth person praised, "The look is getting better and better."
One of the pictures also gave a glimpse of the book I Love You: Recipes from the Heart by Pamela Anderson, prompting one fan to joke she was spending her time "in bed with @pamelaanderson."
The "Like a Virgin" singer is well-known for sharing a wide variety of risqué and sometimes shocking photos on social media, from topless snapshots to A.I.-generated art.
As OK! previously reported, she recently faced backlash for sharing bizarre A.I. images of her cozying up to Pope Francis as he held her close and whispered in her ear.
One social media critic replied, "Using A.I. to depict Madonna with the Pope raises questions about ethics and respect in digital art," and another added, "This is insanely disrespectful and weird and I am not even Catholic."
Over the years, Madonna has had run-ins with the Catholic Church in the past, particularly in relation with her 1989 music video for "Like a Prayer," which was banned by the Vatican. In 2022, she also claimed she was a "good Catholic" despite having allegedly been "excommunicated three times" in an odd message penned to the head of the Catholic Church.