Madonna, 66, Accused of 'Hurting for Attention' After Posting Topless Photos of Herself Eating: See the Sultry Snaps
Madonna posing naked isn't anything new, but haters are "Hung Up" on the pop star's latest stripped-down snaps.
The 66-year-old took to Instagram on Tuesday, October 22, with photos of herself fully topless while enjoying a delicious meal.
In the first picture shared to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, Madonna maintained a serious face, as her bare chest and shoulders were exposed to the camera. She had her blonde hair clipped back and accessorized with pair of black glasses and layered chain necklaces.
The "Material Girl" singer then uploaded a picture of a quote from Brianna Weist's book about self-love, which read: "Other people are not here to love us in the exact way we think they should. They are here to set up a healing ceremony at which we learn how to love ourselves."
Madonna's social media spree continued — and while she remained topless, the mom-of-six swapped out her jewelry, this time wearing a large diamond statement necklace, silver cross earrings and a stack of bracelets.
The "Like a Virgin" hitmaker also added makeup to her look, continuing to keep a straight face with winged eyeliner and a nude-colored lip.
Madonna followed up with another image of an excerpt from Weist's book, which she appeared to be reading a physical copy of, as her black thumb nail was seemingly visible as she held down the page.
"One day, you will have to reinvent yourself outside of the shadow of what everyone has asked you to be. You will have to ask yourself who you are if you had no obligation to anyone else," the message read. "You will have to explore who you would become if you knew you were completely free, if you knew you would not be judged, if you knew that all the things you ever desired were simply on the other side of you stepping into who you already are — taking the essence of your soul and turning it into form."
To conclude her series of Instagram Stories, Madonna dropped one more picture of herself with no clothes on. In the snap, the Queen of Pop leaned over a bowl of soup with her mouth open wide, as she used napkin to just-barely cover her chest.
After Madonna shared the several sultry photos, social media users had mixed reactions online — with some loving the classic content and others finding it a bit unattractive for her "old" age.
"Hurting for attention, are we?" one hater asked, as another critic complained: "Am I the only one who is feeling a little uncomfortable? Why is she eating naked??"
"This looks disgusting for some reason," a third person declared, while a fourth questioned, "What is this? Is this her only way to revive her career? Gross."
Meanwhile, fans of the "Popular" singer praised the pop icon, with one admirer exclaiming: "Madonna [is] posting topless again. WE ARE SO BACK," and a second supporter insisting she's "aging like fine wine."
"She has been nude or nearly nude her entire adult life. Not really news," a third fan pointed out.