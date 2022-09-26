A Cool Mom? Madonna Shows Off Her Backside During 17-Year-Old Son's Birthday Party
Madonna has never been one to hold back from being provocative, even when it comes to celebrating her children's birthdays. On Sunday, September 25, the "Material Girl" singer shared a snap to her Instagram Stories showcasing her behind while celebrating her son David Banda's 17th birthday.
Clad in an emerald green floral top with feather-trimmed sleeves and matching hot pants, Madonna made sure the camera got a prime shot of her backside as she danced the night away at her son's disco themed bash.
KEEPING THEM YOUNG! EVERYTHING WE KNOW ABOUT MADONNA'S NEW 23-YEAR-OLD BOYFRIEND ANDREW DARNELL
The birthday boy turned heads in a teal sequined pantsuit paired with silver chains, a fur coat and platform shoes.
The mother-son duo was also joined by David's 10-year-old twin sisters, Estere and Stella, who stunned in sequin dresses with feather boas.
“It’s time to boogie-oogie-oogie on my 17th,” David yelled in a video shared to his mother's account as Earth, Wind & Fire’s “Boogie Wonderland" blared in the background.
Despite the party seemingly being a family affair, sisters Lourdes Leon and Mercy James, as well as brother Rocco Ritchie appeared to be absent from the event. However, some of Madonna's famous offspring may not have minded missing out on their mom's constant attention seeking antics.
“They can’t understand why [her behavior] needs to be so hyper and gratuitous,” an insider said of the pop sensation's children and her outlandish behavior.
WHO IS THAT? MADONNA LOOKS UNRECOGNIZABLE AS SHE POSES WITH CELEB PALS AT BRITNEY SPEARS’ WEDDING
“She’s constantly looking for ways to push the envelope, and the kids worry among themselves about where it’s all going to end," the source revealed.
Despite loving their superstar mother dearly, “it makes them cringe to see her writhing around naked and making a fool of herself,” said the insider, adding that Lordes and Rocco have “struggled for years” with her wild behavior.
“Madonna thinks she's being hip and irreverent and still gets this huge kick out of shocking people, but it’s reaching a boiling point,” concluded the source of Madonna's constant NSFW posts and behavior.