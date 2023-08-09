Madonna Shows Off Sultry Black Outfit as She Declares She Has 'Nowhere to Go' Following Health Scare: Photos
Madonna is trying to keep busy at home — weeks after the singer was hospitalized for a serious bacterial infection on June 24 after she was found unresponsive at the Nassau Coliseum in Long Island, New York, where she had been practicing for her upcoming tour.
"All dressed up and Nowhere to go…………….👠 …….. But Soon , Very Soon, I’ll be traveling to you. #celebrationtour," the 64-year-old captioned a slew of photos on Wednesday, August 9.
In the photos, Madonna showed off her chest as she posed for the camera.
Of course, people were excited to see the "Material Girl" songstress doing so well.
One person wrote, "Madonna is a legend No matter what anybody say," while pal Debi Mazar gushed, "There she is !! ❤️❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥💋💋💋."
A third person stated, "😍😍😍😍My beautiful QUEEN 💓💓💓♥️ We are waiting!!!! Celebration tour !!"
As OK! previously reported, Madonna seems to be back on her feet, as she was spotted walking around New York City on Sunday, August 6, wearing a black Kabbalah hat with the phrase "Spiritually Hungry" embroidered across it.
Madonna recently revealed she would be going back on tour after having to pause due to health complications.
"Thank you again for your incredible support and patience over these past few weeks!" she wrote on August 4. "I’m happy to report that the re-routed tour schedule will be coming in the next few days!"
Madonna added: "See you soon for a well deserved Celebration!! 🎉🌈🥳💘."
Madonna has been on the mend lately, as she was also spotted at Beyoncé's concert in New Jersey recently. Additionally, she recently admitted that her six kids, Lourdes Leon, 26, Rocco Ritchie, 22, David Banda, 17, Mercy James, 17, and twins Estere and Stelle Ciccone, 10 — have been helpful during this rough time.
"Love from family and friends is the best Medicine. One month out of the hospital and I can reflect," she wrote.
"As a mother you can really get caught up In the needs of your children and the seemingly endless giving... but when the chips were down my children really showed up for me. I saw a side to them I had never seen before. It made all the difference," Madonna continued.