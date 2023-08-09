Madonna Shows Off Sultry Black Outfit as She Declares She Has 'Nowhere to Go' Following Health Scare: Photos

Madonna is trying to keep busy at home — weeks after the singer was hospitalized for a serious bacterial infection on June 24 after she was found unresponsive at the Nassau Coliseum in Long Island, New York, where she had been practicing for her upcoming tour.

"All dressed up and Nowhere to go…………….👠 …….. But Soon , Very Soon, I’ll be traveling to you. #celebrationtour," the 64-year-old captioned a slew of photos on Wednesday, August 9.