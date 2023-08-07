Madonna Spotted Walking Around NYC in Her Own Merchandise After Rescheduling Tour Dates
Madonna proved her health has been improving when she was spotted taking a hot girl walk around New York City on Sunday, August 6.
The "Material Girl" singer walked around "Like a Prayer," as she sported her favorite black Kabbalah hat with the phrase "Spiritually Hungry" embroidered across it for the weekend stroll, as seen in photos obtained by a news publication.
In addition to showing off the mystical form of Judaism — which she’s been studying since the 1990s — Madonna styled her own merchandise, layering a pair of black spandex cropped leggings beneath her Madame X Spectral Shorts from the award-winning artist's 11th concert tour.
The 64-year-old completed her casual ensemble with a tight black long-sleeved shirt, a black bandana, a crossbody bag and sunglasses.
The mom-of-six wore her classic hair style of two blonde braided pigtails, while opting for a pair of fingerless leather gloves and white Nike sneakers featuring a red accented detail.
Madonna's stroll around the city that never sleeps comes after she confirmed rescheduled concert dates for the previously postponed U.S. leg of her highly-anticipated world tour would be announced soon.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
- Madonna Looks Happy and Healthy Alongside Daughters Backstage at Beyoncé's Concert: Photos
- Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Channels Famous Mom's Sultry Style in Seductive Photoshoot: See the Stripped Down Pics
- Madonna Receives Heartfelt Shout-Out at Beyoncé Concert as She's Spotted in the Crowd After Health Scare: Watch
"Thank you again for your incredible support and patience over these past few weeks!" the "Like a Virgin" vocalist expressed in an Instagram Story statement shared on Friday, August 4. "I’m happy to report that the re-routed tour schedule will be coming in the next few days!"
Madonna concluded: "See you soon for a well deserved Celebration!! 🎉🌈🥳💘."
The Queen of Pop had to push off the start of her world tour after she was found unresponsive on Saturday, June 24, causing her to be rushed to the hospital before spending several days in the ICU battling a "serious bacterial infection."
Due to her health crisis, Madonna was unable to kickstart The Celebration Tour on Saturday, July 15, when she was initially set to take the stage for opening night in Vancouver, Canada.
While the U.S. portion of her shows have been pushed back, the European leg of tour is still set to begin in October.
Page Six obtained photos of Madonna walking around New York City on Sunday.