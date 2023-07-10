Madonna Speaks Out for the First Time Since She Was Found Unresponsive, Insists She's 'On the Road to Recovery'

Madonna fans were thrilled to hear from the pop star herself when she took to Instagram for the first time since her scary hospitalization.

"Thank you for your positive energy, prayers and words of healing and encouragement. I have felt your love," the Queen of Pop wrote in a social media statement on Monday, July 10, more than two weeks after she was found unresponsive on Saturday, June 24. "I’m on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life."