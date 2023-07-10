Madonna Speaks Out for the First Time Since She Was Found Unresponsive, Insists She's 'On the Road to Recovery'
Madonna fans were thrilled to hear from the pop star herself when she took to Instagram for the first time since her scary hospitalization.
"Thank you for your positive energy, prayers and words of healing and encouragement. I have felt your love," the Queen of Pop wrote in a social media statement on Monday, July 10, more than two weeks after she was found unresponsive on Saturday, June 24. "I’m on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life."
"My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children," the mom-of-six noted of her precious kids — Lourdes Leon, 26, Rocco Ritchie, 22, David Banda, 17, Mercy James, 17, and twins Estere and Stelle Ciccone, 10 — who have all been standing by her side throughout her ongoing health crisis.
"My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour," Madonna continued, as her recent hospitalization and "several-day stay in the ICU" resulted in the postponement of The Celebration Tour, which was set to kick off on Saturday, July 15, in Vancouver, but has since been put to a months-long halt.
Madonna — who had been "strenuously" practicing for 12 hours daily — continued: "I also didn’t want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone."
"My focus now is my health and getting stronger and I [assure] you, I’ll be back with you as soon as I can!" the 64-year-old added. "The current plan is to reschedule the North American leg of the tour and to begin in October in Europe."
- FIRST PHOTOS: Madonna Spotted in Public in New York City After Being Found Unresponsive in Health Horror
- Madonna Allegedly 'Brought Back From the Dead' With Narcan Injection After Being Found Unresponsive: Report
- Madonna Still 'Weak and Very Tired' After Being 'Brought Back From the Dead' by Narcan Injection
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The "Like a Virgin" vocalist concluded: "I couldn’t be more grateful for your care and support. Love, M."
Famous friends and fans of the pop legend flooded her post with warm thoughts and appreciation for the award-winning artist, who was reportedly suffering from a bacterial infection.
"We are with you all the way, Madonna. Thinking of you and sending you love, power and hugs for a speedy recovery. The world can’t wait to see you on stage again!!! I love you very much ♥️," renowned Italian fashion designer Donatella Versace expressed in the comments section.
Bravo frontman Andy Cohen wrote: "WE LOVE YOU ❤️🙌 ."