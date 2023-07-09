FIRST PHOTOS: Madonna Spotted in Public in New York City After Being Found Unresponsive in Health Horror
Madonna is back in vogue.
On Sunday, July 9, the Queen of Pop was spotted for the first time since she was hospitalized due to a "serious bacterial infection."
The "Like a Virgin" singer emerged in the Upper East Side after spending weeks out of the spotlight. She was seen wearing a baggy black T-shirt, black shorts and a wide brimmed hat. The blonde beauty accessorized wore some chunky sneakers and her Kabbalah bracelet, as she famously studied Kabbalah in the ‘00s.
"She looked really good and seemed to be in good spirits," an eyewitness exclusively tells OK!. "She walked a bit slow, but it looked like she really just wanted to get outside for a bit."
Over the last few weeks, paparazzi has camped outside her NYC apartment in hopes of getting a glimpse of the star — though she has remained behind closed doors. (Podcaster Lauren Conlin recently posted pictures of the Grammy winner on her walk on TikTok.)
"Today, she emerged, and no one even realized it was her,” the source adds. “People walked past her and had no clue."
As OK! previously reported, on Wednesday, June 28, Madonna's manager Guy Oseary announced that the "Material Girl" vocalist was hospitalized.
"On Saturday, June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several-day stay in the ICU," he stated. "Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected. We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows."
The announcement came after the 64-year-old was found unconscious in at the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York, where she had been putting in 12-hour days prior to her health crisis.
According to reports by Radar, the mother-of-four was "brought back from the dead" by medical personnel after the incident. The source alleged that she was injected with Narcan in order to revive her.
The drug is commonly used in order to treat a narcotics overdose, however, there is currently no evidence Madonna was given the shot in relation to any drug abuse.