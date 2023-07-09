FIRST PHOTOS: Madonna Spotted in Public in New York City After Being Found Unresponsive in Health Horror

Madonna is back in vogue.

On Sunday, July 9, the Queen of Pop was spotted for the first time since she was hospitalized due to a "serious bacterial infection."

The "Like a Virgin" singer emerged in the Upper East Side after spending weeks out of the spotlight. She was seen wearing a baggy black T-shirt, black shorts and a wide brimmed hat. The blonde beauty accessorized wore some chunky sneakers and her Kabbalah bracelet, as she famously studied Kabbalah in the ‘00s.