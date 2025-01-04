Madonna Sparks Engagement Rumors as She Shows Off Massive Ring During New Year's Eve Celebrations With Boyfriend Akeem Morris: Photos
Could Madonna be walking down the aisle in 2025?
The pop icon, 66, took to Instagram on Thursday, January 2, to share numerous shots from her fun-filled New Year's celebrations with her boyfriend, Akeem Morris, and her kids, Lourdes Leon, 28, Rocco Ritchie, 24, David Banda, 19, and Chifundo "Mercy" James, 18, at 1 Oak Tokyo. However, the massive diamond she was rocking caught everyone's attention.
"'I have been to h--- and back and let me tell you it was wonderful!' I saw this phrase At a Louise Bourgeois exhibition in Tokyo on New Year’s Eve. She took the words right out of my mouth. To be a mother and an Artist-Equal parts, joy and suffering," Madonna began in the caption alongside the slew of pictures featuring herself getting cozy with the soccer player,28, showing off the huge rock on her finger and having fun with her children including her twins, Stella and Estere, 12.
"I can’t imagine living any other life-Here’s to more Love- To happy children-to magical thinking-to good health and eternal blessings. I give thanks and praise to anyone being brave,- in this life and all the others. In 2025 I raise a glass to anyone who has the courage to be Their authentic selves. 🍷🧎♀️♥️," she concluded the update.
In one specific snap, the Evita actress held out her hand to give a better shot of the suspicious Julie Y Kim bauble as she strolled down a hallway with her man.
"Did Madonna get engaged???" one person wrote in the comments section.
"Has she got engaged? ❤️" a second social media user questioned.
"Wait a sec…are you engaged now?" a third added.
The "Hung Up" singer and Morris have been publicly dating since July 2024. "Madonna spoils Akeem with clothes and gifts and first-class travel, but everything is always on her terms," a source claimed about the duo's romance. "She’s very strict with everyone in her life and just because he’s sharing her bed he doesn’t get a pass."
"That means he has to go to sleep when she does, get up when she does, eat the same diet as she does, he’s banned from watching T.V. and she doesn’t like him to be on his phone unless he’s doing something for her," the insider claimed.
The couple first met in 2022 during a photoshoot and became romantically involved after split from former boyfriend Josh Popper. In the summer, Madonna and Morris went on a lavish trip to Italy and even celebrated her twins' birthday together.