Madonna's Son David Banda Claims He Doesn't Have 'Enough Money' for Food Since Moving Into New Place With Girlfriend
"I love it. I'm not on my own, I've got my girlfriend. But I love it. It's lovely to experience it being nine o'clock at night, me being hungry and realizing that I don't have enough money to get food and scavenging. It's fun to be young!" he explained.
In another interesting update, Banda revealed his mom may have a new love in her life. "Truth be told, she's not single. She's dating a guy . . . That's her life. She'll do what she wants to do," he confessed.
As OK! previously reported, Madonna, who is also a mom to Lourdes Leon, 27, Rocco Ritchie, 23, Mercy James, also 18, and 11-year-old twins Stella and Estere Ciccone opened up about having her children watch her work while on tour.
"I think what my children learned the most in this year of rehearsing and performing is that if you want to follow your dreams, you have to work hard for them," she explained in a recent interview. "And if all of them choose something different later in life, they will never forget this year of blood, sweat, and tears."
- 12 Best Movie Cameos by Hollywood Stars and Singers: From Billy Idol in 'The Wedding Singer' to Michael Jackson in 'Men In Black II'
- Madonna Cozies Up to Young Mystery Man as She Celebrates 1 Year Since 'Life-Threatening' Health Scare
- 12 Celebrities Who Aren't That Nice: From Sofía Vergara to Reese Witherspoon and More
When asked about including her children into her show she added, "Because the Celebration Tour is a retrospective of my life, I thought it made perfect sense to include all of my children still living with me in the show; they all dance and play musical instruments and have been doing so for years."
"David has played guitar since he was a child. Mercy has played piano since she was 8 and she’s been classically trained most of her life. Eventually, when I adopted the twins, they started to play piano and dance as well," she continued, noting how there's "always an endless parade of dancing and [performing arts] teachers coming and going in our house."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I saw a strange, poetic juxtaposition of hedonism and exploration emerging into the light of Mercy, sitting stoically at her grand piano playing Chopin as she beckoned me towards her, making me think about the choices I have made in my life," the chart-topper said of her daughter joining her to sing her 1993 song "Bad Girl."