Madonna Declares 'Artists Are Here To Disturb The Peace' While Bizarrely Shoving A Clementine In Her Mouth: Photos
Another day, another bizarre Madonna Instagram Story spam.
On Wednesday, March 22, the Queen of Pop blessed her followers with a series of strange snaps from inside a home that featured several unique pieces of art.
"Artists are here to disturb the peace," Madonna wrote alongside pictures from her photoshoot — where she wore a sheer black lingerie gown and black sunglasses.
The "Material Girl" singer accessorized with silver chunky necklaces and matching rings.
"Vitamin D...... No... C," Madonna added in one final upload from her streak of strange snaps.
In the odd image, the 64-year-old provocatively shoved a clementine in her mouth with her red-painted nails and seductively posed for the camera with her auburn-colored locks falling in loose waves around her face.
Madonna's talk of "disturbing the peace" comes after she recently advocated for artists who push the barriers of social norms in order to stand out above the rest.
"Who wants to start some controversy?" the pop sensation asked the crowd at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 5, as she thanked "all the troublemakers out there" for joining her as apparent outsiders in society.
Madonna shouted out anyone who has ever been labeled "shocking, scandalous, troublesome, problematic or dangerous," telling them, "you are definitely onto something." The negative words are just a portion of the vicious names haters have called the "Like a Virgin" vocalist throughout the years.
"That’s where you make noise," her powerful speech continued. "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there for forging new paths and taking the heat for all of it. You need to know that your fearlessness does not go unnoticed, you are seen, you are heard, and most of all, you are appreciated."
After her monologue and "unrecognizable" appearance at the awards show received harsh backlash, Madonna took to social media with a second lengthy statement slamming critics who she felt took things too far.
"Instead of focusing on what I said in my speech, which was about giving thanks for the fearlessness of artists like Sam [Smith] and Kim [Petras], many people chose to only talk about close-up photos of me taken with a long lens camera by a press photographer that would distort anyone’s face!!" the mother-of-six exclaimed of her disappointment with the public's response to her rare television screen time.