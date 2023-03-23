Madonna Declares 'Artists Are Here To Disturb The Peace' While Bizarrely Shoving A Clementine In Her Mouth: Photos

Madonna shouted out anyone who has ever been labeled "shocking, scandalous, troublesome, problematic or dangerous," telling them, "you are definitely onto something." The negative words are just a portion of the vicious names haters have called the "Like a Virgin" vocalist throughout the years.

"That’s where you make noise," her powerful speech continued. "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there for forging new paths and taking the heat for all of it. You need to know that your fearlessness does not go unnoticed, you are seen, you are heard, and most of all, you are appreciated."