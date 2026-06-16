MAGA Loyalists Brutally Mocked by Undercover Comedian — and They Were Clueless
June 16 2026, Published 12:25 p.m. ET
Walter Masterson, a comedian known for his satirical political jokes, went undercover to troll Donald Trump supporters during an event in Florida.
In honor of Pride Month, Masterson attended the MAGA event to expose the hypocrisy of its participants.
Masterson sported a “Make America Great Again” hat and T-shirt of his own while he paraded around the venue with his microphone, asking questions about LGBTQIA+ pride.
"I'm happy right now because I haven't seen nearly as many rainbow flags and rubbish as we've seen last year," one woman said.
“They’re making the kids wear these flags and these hats,” Masterson responded, referring to the LGBTQIA+ community. “And it’s like, don’t make the kids wear these flags and these hats and make it their entire personality.”
As he spoke, his interviewees were accompanied by their children, who were sporting MAGA merch and waving flags in support of a president they were not yet old enough to vote for.
“They make it their whole identity,” Masterson added, to which the subjects of his interview enthusiastically and ironically agreed.
“Don’t wave this flag in my face,” he said in another conversation, referring to the pride flag.
The man who wholeheartedly agreed with him was later shown waving a MAGA flag.
“We live in a place where everyone is gay,” another person added, surrounded by individuals sporting MAGA merch and speaking out against the gay community.
As the MAGA supporters ridiculed the LGBTQIA+ community for parading their pride, one person even admitted to attaching Trump flags to his truck and aimlessly driving around town.
"Just on a Saturday when I've got nothing to do," he said. "I put my flags our and I ride through town to remind everybody."
Another subject of Masterson's satirical interviews opened up about the struggles of being a Trump-supporting man in the U.S.
“You should’ve seen what it was like for me to try and get down here on a flight with a MAGA hat on,” he moaned. “They treated me like I was Osama Bin Laden.”
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'They Treated Me Like I Was Osama Bin Laden'
The man went on to encourage people to "speak up" and "say what they believe."
"I'm a straight male as well," he said. "And I'm proud of that."
Masterson later referred to the ridicule the LGBTQIA+ community has historically received for simply existing in public spaces.
"I can't wear a MAGA hat in some places because, you know, some people don't like that identity. Can you imagine going some place and being attacked just for your identity?" Masterson asked.
"It's crazy," another man in a MAGA hat responded.
Social Media Poked Fun at the Participants
The comment section was ablaze as people poked fun at the clueless participants of Masterson's interviews.
"God, if I were dumb I’d be so much happier," one person wrote.
"They're so close to getting it," another said.
"The irony is so thick I could barely make it to the comments section," a third noted.