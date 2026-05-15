Politics Kaitlan Collins Ridicules Trump Loyalist With His Own Words on Gas Prices Source: MEGA Kaitlan Collins used Jim Jordan's own words when he struggled to defend rising gas prices under Donald Trump. Lesley Abravanel May 15 2026, Published 2:34 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan accidentally denied his own words during a tense live interview on CNN's The Source with Kaitlan Collins. The Thursday, May 14, exchange went viral after Jordan attempted to shrug off skyrocketing national average gas prices. Prices have climbed to $4.53 a gallon under the Trump administration amid an ongoing war with Iran. Collins initiated the pushback by airing a 2022 clip of Jordan forcefully condemning the Biden administration when gas hit $3.07 a gallon.

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You were critical when gas was $3.07 when President Biden was in office. If you thought that was bad, what is $4.53?



Jim Jordan: "Well, we all want gas prices to go down, Kaitlan. But we also are concerned about Iran and this regime that has done so much evil and harm around the… pic.twitter.com/LPC2v1HIuy — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) May 15, 2026

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Source: @CNN/Youtube The two sparred on Collins' show.

She asked him how he could square his past fury with today’s significantly higher prices. Jordan deflected, defending the current costs as a necessary sacrifice to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons. When Collins reminded him of Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign promise to bring gas prices under $2.00 a gallon, Jordan replied, "Well, gas prices were coming down until we had to deal with this situation, but you know, that’s life, that’s dealing with the world and the world we live in.”

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Source: MEGA The interview turned contentious.

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The interview turned contentious when Collins challenged Jordan on whether telling struggling families "that's life" justifies the surge to $4.53 a gallon. Jordan immediately attempted to deny using the phrase before quickly trying to reframe his statement to mean that unexpected global threats sometimes require sacrifice. “But if someone’s listening to you and they were paying $2.98 a gallon for gas before the war started and now they’re paying $4.53, I mean, saying ‘that’s life’ might not make them feel better,” Collins said. “Those are your words, those are your words, not mine,” Jordan replied.

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Source: MEGA The Republican tried to deflect during the conversation.

Collins quickly reminded the devout Trump loyalist, “You said ‘that’s life’ just now.” The Ohio Republican — who former wrestlers have repeatedly accused of knowing about widespread sexual abuse at Ohio State University when he was an assistant coach there in the late 1980s and 1990s, but he has continuously and vehemently denied having any knowledge of the incidents — futilely tried to deflect, replying, “We all want gas prices low — who doesn’t, for goodness’ sake? — but we also don’t want Iran to get a nuclear weapon.”

Source: MEGA National gas prices have surged by roughly 50 percent since the start of 2026.