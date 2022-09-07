Tori Spelling Admits She & Hubby Dean McDermott Have 'Different' Parenting Styles As Split Rumors Swirl
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott are making parenting work — despite having opposite styles of child-rearing. The Beverly Hills, 90210 star revealed how she and the Chopped Canada host have made their household function even as rumors run rampant about a possible split between the two.
“Dean and I definitely have different parenting strategies,” Spelling said in a recent interview. “I’m kind of the feelings mom, and he’s more procedural. He’s really great at timing and planning. I’m not good with that.”
The blonde beauty, who shares five children with McDermott — Liam, 15, Stella, 14, Hattie and Finn, both 10, and Beau, 5 — revealed that despite being completely different in their approaches, their brood responds positively to it all. “You really do need that to be a complete human. You need both worlds," she continued.
The estranged couple have reportedly been giving one last attempt to fix their 14-year union, and as OK! previously reported, the Open Range actor has really been making the extra effort to woo Spelling.
"Dean has been working on himself so much in hopes to save his marriage," an insider close to the duo spilled. "He knows where he was falling short in their marriage.”
"Not only has Dean’s new work brought home money for his family, but the time apart while filming in Canada was very, very good for both him and Tori," the source noted. "It gave Dean time to reflect on what he needed to do to save his family."
"Tori is the love of his life, and Dean will tell anyone this," the insider explained. "He still calls her his wife, and the two of them are living under the same roof. Dean is certain that his efforts are not going unnoticed because everything between him and Tori has improved. Dean tells his friends that they are in a good place right now and are both doing what they have to do to save their marriage."