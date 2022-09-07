Tori Spelling Admits She & Hubby Dean McDermott Have 'Different' Parenting Styles As Split Rumors Swirl

The blonde beauty, who shares five children with McDermott — Liam, 15, Stella, 14, Hattie and Finn, both 10, and Beau, 5 — revealed that despite being completely different in their approaches, their brood responds positively to it all. “You really do need that to be a complete human. You need both worlds," she continued.

The estranged couple have reportedly been giving one last attempt to fix their 14-year union, and as OK! previously reported, the Open Range actor has really been making the extra effort to woo Spelling.