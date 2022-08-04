Out with the old and in with the new? Though Malia Obama has been dating Rory Farquharson since 2017, rumors are swirling that the longtime pair may have parted ways, as just this week, she was seen on two outings with an unidentified man by her side.

Barack and Michelle Obama's eldest daughter was first spotted with the guy on July 26, and exactly one week later, on Tuesday, August 2, the pair stepped out once again.