Malia Obama All Smiles as She Sips Wine in L.A. Park With Friends
Malia Obama was all smiles this weekend!
The 25-year-old was spotted enjoying the Southern California weather with a few friends at Silver Lake Meadows Park in Los Angeles, Calif.
The daughter of former President Barack Obama was photographed sitting on a blanket in the grass and drinking white wine out of a red solo cup on Saturday, November 4.
She sported a chic yet comfortable look in an off-the-shoulder, dark gray top and a flowy matching skirt. She accessorized the ensemble with an oversized tan jacket and sunglasses.
Malia appeared to be hanging out with two friends, but at one point, she went to another group and was seen talking with them while holding their toddler.
This sighting comes months after parents Barack and Michelle gushed over Malia on her 25th birthday back in July.
"Happy birthday to this talented, hilarious, and beautiful young woman," the former POTUS penned alongside a photo of the father and daughter hugging. "Malia, I hope 25 brings you everything you're looking for and more."
Michelle shared a photo of her oldest daughter as a baby in her own birthday tribute.
"Happy birthday, Malia! I feel so lucky to be your mom and to be able to watch you become the wonderful young woman you are today," she wrote. "Love you so much!"
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As OK! previously reported, Michelle gushed how much she enjoyed watching her daughters — Malia, 25, and Sasha, 22 — navigate "adulting in the world."
"They had invited us over before dinner to have cocktails at their apartment and they had prepared a charcuterie tray and tried to make two very weak martinis," she said at the time. "They realized they didn't have any of the ingredients, but they were trying to, they were hosting us."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
On the premiere episode of Michelle's "The Light" podcast, she revealed she felt relieved that she didn't "mess up" her kids.
"It was hard on my daughters growing up in the spotlight," she confessed at the time. "That's a lovely thing — to be able to watch my girls fly and have the relief that 'Okay, I think I didn't mess them up.'"
Page Six obtained the photos of Malia at the park in Los Angeles.