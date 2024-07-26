'Hawk Tuah' Girl Haliey Welch Vows to 'Never' Share Explicit Content as She Navigates Newfound Social Media Fame
The world may know her as "Hawk Tuah" girl, but a little over a month ago, she was just Haliey Welch from Belfast, Tenn.
Welch — who went viral back in June for providing a hilarious tip about intimacy — exclusively opens up to OK! about her unexpected newfound fame while promoting her partnership with Fanfix, "the best subscription platform for emerging creators."
The 23-year-old had no idea she'd become a social media sensation when she was stopped by a TikToker in Nashville for a man on the street interview.
"What's one move in bed that makes a man go crazy every time?" Welch was asked in a now-viral video shared on TikTok, to which she iconically replied: "You gotta give 'em that 'hawk tuah' and spit on that thang. You get me?"
One funny comment quickly caught the attention of social media users, launching Welch into becoming an overnight influencer.
While she went viral by making a raunchy remark, Welch has made it clear she's in no way interested in ever sharing explicit content online.
"I will never do nudity," Welch vows to OK!, which is why partnering with Fanfix seemed like the perfect fit, as she appreciates the app keeping its content "PG."
"I look forward to having a safe place to get to know all my new fans better and help them with whatever I can," says the blonde beauty, who plans to provide her opinion on things like "relationship advice."
The world of social media is new territory for Welch, as she previously worked at a spring factory and didn't have her own profile until she went viral.
"It was something I didn’t have much interest in because I didn’t relate to it too much. Since being on social media again, it’s been a teeny weeny bit different," Welch quips.
- Tamra Judge Staunchly Defends Alexis Bellino Amid Shannon Beador Drama: 'She Doesn't Have a Mean Bone in Her Body'
- Nikki Lane Is 'Proud' of How Far She's Come in Her Career: 'I'm Soaking That Up'
- 'I Couldn't Care Less!': 'RHONJ' Alum Jacqueline Laurita Issues Shocking Update on Friendship With Teresa Giudice
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Despite rapidly gaining 2 million Instagram followers in less than two months, Welch promises "fame will never change her."
Why? Because she still "always gotta answer to Granny," and "she ain’t having that B.S."
Regardless, Welch appreciates "being able to travel more and having less financial stress" since gaining fame, as it "is making home life easier."
"I still can’t believe people want to talk to me and I get to go places I’ve never dreamed before. I guess it’s why I’m happier on social media now because I can show people things that I never dreamed possible for myself and take them with me. God is good!" she gushes.
While being famous was something Welch "never thought of" she's been pleasantly surprised by the celebrities she's "met so far."
"They’ve mostly been so sweet and genuine, offering me advice," she shares.
Although this "insane" new chapter has been overly exciting and fun, Welch insists she "was happy working in the spring factory, playing with my pets and just being a wise a-- with my friends" prior to going viral on social media.