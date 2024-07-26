OK Magazine
'Hawk Tuah' Girl Haliey Welch Vows to 'Never' Share Explicit Content as She Navigates Newfound Social Media Fame

A photo of Haliey Welch.
Source: @hay_welch/Instagram

'Hawk Tuah' girl Haliey Welch spoke with OK! about her newfound fame.

By:

Jul. 25 2024, Published 8:10 p.m. ET

The world may know her as "Hawk Tuah" girl, but a little over a month ago, she was just Haliey Welch from Belfast, Tenn.

Welch — who went viral back in June for providing a hilarious tip about intimacy — exclusively opens up to OK! about her unexpected newfound fame while promoting her partnership with Fanfix, "the best subscription platform for emerging creators."

hawk tuah girl hailey welch content social media fanfix fame
Source: Fanfix/Haliey Welch

'Hawk Tuah' girl Haliey Welch went viral on social media in June after giving a tip about lovemaking.

The 23-year-old had no idea she'd become a social media sensation when she was stopped by a TikToker in Nashville for a man on the street interview.

"What's one move in bed that makes a man go crazy every time?" Welch was asked in a now-viral video shared on TikTok, to which she iconically replied: "You gotta give 'em that 'hawk tuah' and spit on that thang. You get me?"

hawk tuah girl hailey welch content social media fanfix fame
Source: TIM & DEE TV/YOUTUBE

The 23-year-old was asked by a TikToker in Nashville about what makes 'a man go crazy every time.'

One funny comment quickly caught the attention of social media users, launching Welch into becoming an overnight influencer.

While she went viral by making a raunchy remark, Welch has made it clear she's in no way interested in ever sharing explicit content online.

"I will never do nudity," Welch vows to OK!, which is why partnering with Fanfix seemed like the perfect fit, as she appreciates the app keeping its content "PG."

"I look forward to having a safe place to get to know all my new fans better and help them with whatever I can," says the blonde beauty, who plans to provide her opinion on things like "relationship advice."

hawk tuah girl hailey welch content social media fanfix fame
Source: Fanfix/Haliey Welch

Haliey Welch is partnering with Fanfix, 'the best subscription platform for emerging creators.'

The world of social media is new territory for Welch, as she previously worked at a spring factory and didn't have her own profile until she went viral.

"It was something I didn’t have much interest in because I didn’t relate to it too much. Since being on social media again, it’s been a teeny weeny bit different," Welch quips.

Despite rapidly gaining 2 million Instagram followers in less than two months, Welch promises "fame will never change her."

Why? Because she still "always gotta answer to Granny," and "she ain’t having that B.S."

hawk tuah girl hailey welch content social media fanfix fame
Source: @hay_welch/Instagram

Haliey Welch is from Belfast, Tenn.

Regardless, Welch appreciates "being able to travel more and having less financial stress" since gaining fame, as it "is making home life easier."

"I still can’t believe people want to talk to me and I get to go places I’ve never dreamed before. I guess it’s why I’m happier on social media now because I can show people things that I never dreamed possible for myself and take them with me. God is good!" she gushes.

Source: OK!

While being famous was something Welch "never thought of" she's been pleasantly surprised by the celebrities she's "met so far."

"They’ve mostly been so sweet and genuine, offering me advice," she shares.

Although this "insane" new chapter has been overly exciting and fun, Welch insists she "was happy working in the spring factory, playing with my pets and just being a wise a-- with my friends" prior to going viral on social media.

