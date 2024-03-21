'I'm Not Convinced': Kate Middleton Looks 'a Lot Thinner' Than Portrayed in Viral Edited Mother's Day Photo, Piers Morgan Claims
Piers Morgan has sided with the people.
The famed British journalist recently expressed doubts regarding the truth behind Kate Middleton's whereabouts and current health status, as social media users continue to speculate what's really going on behind the royal's closed doors.
In a new TMZ special "Where is Kate Middleton?" — airing Thursday, March 21, on Fox — Morgan provided new details regarding the Princess of Wales' recent infamous photoshopped picture shared to Kate and Prince William's joint Instagram account for Mother's Day in the U.K. earlier this month.
"I’m not convinced that the picture of Kate herself was taken the week before," Morgan, 58, claimed of the image, which featured the mom-of-three sitting in a chair, as her and William's three children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, smiled around her.
"I know somebody who saw her that week who said she didn’t look anything like the picture," the television news broadcaster alleged of the 42-year-old — who, according to Buckingham Palace, underwent a "planned abdominal surgery" in January and is supposed to be recovering through Easter.
He continued: "It was just somebody who bumped into her who knows her who said she looked a lot thinner than she did in the picture."
- Prince William Is 'Hiding Something,' Claims Piers Morgan as He's Heard 'Alarming' Things About Kate Middleton
- Piers Morgan Declares the Royal Family 'Can’t Be Trusted' as Kate Middleton and Photoshop Drama Explodes
- Piers Morgan Urges Kate Middleton and Prince William to Ditch Queen Elizabeth's Advice to Keep 'Control' of the Modern Monarchy
“Kate is pretty thin anyway and she was described to me as being thinner than usual," Morgan noted of the physical description he claimed to receive after the brunette beauty had her scheduled procedure.
Further detailing why he believes Kate's Mother's Day photo is more botched and suspicious than the princess led people to believe, Morgan pointed out how she appeared to be "absolutely blooming with good health" in the image royals said to have been taken roughly one week before it was uploaded online.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I do not believe that’s an accurate reflection of how she accurately looks at the time," Morgan concluded, as he found it hard to imagine Kate would look so bright and well while still in the midst of recovering from her surgery.
Despite admitting to altering the image, the princess didn't budge when it came to addressing doubts about when the photo was taken.
"Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day," Kate wrote via X (formerly named Twitter) after the post was virally dissected by social media users — who noticed the future Queen Consort's missing wedding ring, seemingly stretched out arms, overlapping of clothing and her children's distorted fingers.