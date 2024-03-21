'I'm Not Convinced': Kate Middleton Looks 'a Lot Thinner' Than Portrayed in Viral Edited Mother's Day Photo, Piers Morgan Claims

In a new TMZ special "Where is Kate Middleton?" — airing Thursday, March 21, on Fox — Morgan provided new details regarding the Princess of Wales' recent infamous photoshopped picture shared to Kate and Prince William's joint Instagram account for Mother's Day in the U.K. earlier this month.

"I’m not convinced that the picture of Kate herself was taken the week before," Morgan, 58, claimed of the image, which featured the mom-of-three sitting in a chair, as her and William's three children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, smiled around her.