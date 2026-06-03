or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Babies > Mandy Moore
OK LogoBABIES

Mandy Moore Reveals She 'Unsuccessfully' Underwent IVF Before Welcoming 'Surprise' Third Baby: 'We Weren't Trying'

image of Mandy Moore
Source: @notskinnybutnotfat/YouTube

Mandy Moore is a mom to three children.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

June 3 2026, Published 12:33 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Mandy Moore recently shared her struggles with IVF, almost two years after welcoming her third child with husband Taylor Goldsmith.

The "Candy" singer, 42, appeared on the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast on Tuesday, June 2, and revealed she did one round of in vitro fertilization after she gave birth to sons Gus, 5, and Ozzie, 3.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: @notskinnybutnotfat/YouTube

Mandy Moore opened up about her IVF journey.

Moore explained she underwent the procedure as "an insurance policy" to keep some embryos "on ice" until she was ready to have another child.

The This Is Us alum conceived all of her kids naturally, and she gave birth to daughter Louise in September 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

Mandy Moore Gave Birth to Her 2 Sons Naturally

image of Mandy Moore and Amanda Hirsch
Source: @notskinnybutnotfat/YouTube

The 'This Is Us' actress underwent IVF as 'an insurance policy.'

"I had the extreme privilege of being able to get pregnant and carry both of my boys. So, I did a round of IVF, and it was unsuccessful, we didn't get any viable eggs, no embryos," Moore said. "And I was like okay, well this just settles that. If this is something that is meant to be, it will happen naturally. Otherwise I am so grateful and so happy with these two guys and our family will be complete.’”

“Lou just had to show up,” she told host Amanda Hirsch, 37. “She showed up very, very surprisingly. We were not trying, but obviously we were open to it because of the IVF of it all.”

Article continues below advertisement

Mandy Moore Revealed Her Pregnancies Were 'Easy'

MORE ON:
Mandy Moore

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

image of Mandy Moore and Amanda Hirsch
Source: @notskinnybutnotfat/YouTube

Mandy Moore conceived her three children without the help of IVF.

The Princess Diaries actress then recalled feeling like she was set with just two kids before Lou came along. "I was like, ‘OK, I am totally satisfied.’ I tried that and [I was] really grateful that I have my boys,” she added.

Moore also stated she's still in recovery mode from having three babies in three and a half years, but said she felt "lucky" her pregnancies were "very easy for me."

Article continues below advertisement

image of Mandy Moore and family
Source: MEGA

Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith married in 2018.

"I didn’t suffer from any sort of postpartum symptoms and stuff. I feel like I had a relatively easy journey, all things considered," the singer went on.

Moore previously opened up about her fertility journey, penning in an emotional Instagram post in January 2024: “I’ve always wanted to be a mom. Before bringing my two boys into the world with my love, @taylordawesgoldsmith, I was a mom to many, many cats and at times, just as many dogs (and admittedly today, I still am)."

“But there was a time when I thought I might not be able to have kids," she wrote.

Article continues below advertisement

image of Mandy Moore
Source: MEGA

Mandy Moore revealed in 2024 her doctor told she there was a 'slim' chance she could get pregnant.

"I remember when the doctor told me there was a slim chance of getting pregnant. And then lo and behold to our surprise, I became pregnant with Gus. Motherhood is a beautiful, messy, sleepless gift and to have two kiddos under two…whew!!!" she joked.

Moore and Goldsmith, 40, tied the knot in 2018 after dating for three years.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.