Mandy Moore Reveals She 'Unsuccessfully' Underwent IVF Before Welcoming 'Surprise' Third Baby: 'We Weren't Trying'
June 3 2026, Published 12:33 p.m. ET
Mandy Moore recently shared her struggles with IVF, almost two years after welcoming her third child with husband Taylor Goldsmith.
The "Candy" singer, 42, appeared on the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast on Tuesday, June 2, and revealed she did one round of in vitro fertilization after she gave birth to sons Gus, 5, and Ozzie, 3.
Moore explained she underwent the procedure as "an insurance policy" to keep some embryos "on ice" until she was ready to have another child.
The This Is Us alum conceived all of her kids naturally, and she gave birth to daughter Louise in September 2024.
Mandy Moore Gave Birth to Her 2 Sons Naturally
"I had the extreme privilege of being able to get pregnant and carry both of my boys. So, I did a round of IVF, and it was unsuccessful, we didn't get any viable eggs, no embryos," Moore said. "And I was like okay, well this just settles that. If this is something that is meant to be, it will happen naturally. Otherwise I am so grateful and so happy with these two guys and our family will be complete.’”
“Lou just had to show up,” she told host Amanda Hirsch, 37. “She showed up very, very surprisingly. We were not trying, but obviously we were open to it because of the IVF of it all.”
Mandy Moore Revealed Her Pregnancies Were 'Easy'
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The Princess Diaries actress then recalled feeling like she was set with just two kids before Lou came along. "I was like, ‘OK, I am totally satisfied.’ I tried that and [I was] really grateful that I have my boys,” she added.
Moore also stated she's still in recovery mode from having three babies in three and a half years, but said she felt "lucky" her pregnancies were "very easy for me."
"I didn’t suffer from any sort of postpartum symptoms and stuff. I feel like I had a relatively easy journey, all things considered," the singer went on.
Moore previously opened up about her fertility journey, penning in an emotional Instagram post in January 2024: “I’ve always wanted to be a mom. Before bringing my two boys into the world with my love, @taylordawesgoldsmith, I was a mom to many, many cats and at times, just as many dogs (and admittedly today, I still am)."
“But there was a time when I thought I might not be able to have kids," she wrote.
"I remember when the doctor told me there was a slim chance of getting pregnant. And then lo and behold to our surprise, I became pregnant with Gus. Motherhood is a beautiful, messy, sleepless gift and to have two kiddos under two…whew!!!" she joked.
Moore and Goldsmith, 40, tied the knot in 2018 after dating for three years.