10 Hollywood Couples' Meet-Cute Stories: From Emily Blunt and John Krasinski to Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso

christina haacks transformation gallery
Source: MEGA

When a couple meets and falls in love, there's often a little story behind it, and celebrity pairs are no exception.

By:

Dec. 13 2024, Published 12:01 a.m. ET

Marcus Mumford and Carey Mulligan

marcus mumford and carey mulligan
Source: MEGA

Marcus Mumford and Carey Mulligan met at a summer camp as pre-teens, and the future actress wrote in her diary that he "definitely wasn't boyfriend material."

When Mulligan was 24, they crossed paths again, and she joked they "probably should get married" since "destiny" brought them back together. They did.

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger

chris pratt and katherine schwarzenegger
Source: MEGA

"We met at church," said Jurassic World star Chris Pratt. "There's a lot of kismet, a lot of connections, but that is where we met."

Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger tied the knot in 2019.

Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso

matt damon and luciana barroso
Source: MEGA

When Matt Damon was filming 2003's Stuck on You in Miami, he went to a nightclub with the crew. When fans started getting crazy, he ducked behind the bar with the bartender, Luciana Barroso! She put him to work making drinks. They wed and now have four daughters.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

katy perry and orlando bloom
Source: MEGA

"We bonded over an In-N-Out burger!" Katy Perry said of Orlando Bloom. "He stole one off my table (at the Golden Globe Awards ceremony). He took it and I was like, ‘Wait! Who — oh, you're so hot. Fine, take it.'"

The twosome, who have a toddler daughter, Daisy, got engaged in 2019.

Dolly Parton and Carl Dean

dolly parton and carl dean
Source: MEGA

Country singer Dolly Parton met Carl Dean at a Wishy Washy Laundromat in Nashville in 1964 when he started "hollering" at her and got her attention. They went out on a date.

Parton said, "He drove me straight to his folks' house and introduced me to his mother and daddy ‘cause he knew right the minute he saw me that that's the one he wanted."

They've been married for 58 years.

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski

emily blunt and john krasinski
Source: MEGA

"I was in a restaurant — he was in the restaurant," Emily Blunt shared how she met John Krasinski. "I was sitting with a mutual friend who goes, ‘Oh my God, there's my friend John.' He came over to talk to us. He did not eat, he just stood there and made me laugh."

Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith

mandy moore and taylor goldsmith
Source: @mandymooremm/Instagram

The This Is Us actress has social media to thank for her meeting the Dawes frontman.

"I took a picture of their album and posted it on Instagram," said Mandy Moore. "Somehow, Taylor [Goldsmith] saw it and sent a note to me. We emailed back and forth, then we went on a date, and the rest is history.

Kate Winslet and Edward Abel Smith

kate winslet and edward abel smith
Source: MEGA

While Kate Winslet and her kids were vacationing on billionaire Richard Branson's private island, a house fire broke out. The billionaire's nephew, Edward Abel Smith, "was the only dude to have a head torch and a pair of shoes; everyone else left everything behind." They wed in 2012.

George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin

george clooney and amal alamuddin
Source: MEGA

George Clooney and his wife, Amal, met at a dinner party attended by friends and his parents, Nick and Nina Clooney.

"Nina and I were actually the ones who answered the door when Amal came in," said Nick. "She introduced herself to us and we talked. She was obviously very charming, gorgeous and so clearly accomplished, but by the time we had supper that night, it was clear there was a kindness to her and an inclusiveness. By the end of supper, I started looking over at Nina and saying, ‘Look ouuuut, this could be trouble for this young man!'"

The couple wed four years later.

Steve Harvey and Marjorie Harvey

steve harvey and marjorie harvey
Source: @marjorie_harvey/Instagram

In 1990, Steve Harvey was performing a stand-up comedy show in a club when Marjorie Harvey walked in late and proceeded to her seat in the front row.

Steve stopped and watched, making her think he was going to say something nasty about interrupting him. But he turned to the audience and said, "I'm sorry, I don't know who this is, but I'm going to marry her."

