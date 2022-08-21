Second Guest At Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez's Lavish Georgia Wedding Rushed Away In Ambulance

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez tied the knot — again! The happy couple said "I Do" for the second time surrounded by their closest friends and family on The Last Duel star's luxurious Georgia estate on Saturday, August 20, but their 3-day wedding festivities were not without their hiccups.

One day after Affleck's mother was rushed to the hospital with a leg injury, a second guest was sped away in an ambulance.