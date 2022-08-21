Second Guest At Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez's Lavish Georgia Wedding Rushed Away In Ambulance
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez tied the knot — again! The happy couple said "I Do" for the second time surrounded by their closest friends and family on The Last Duel star's luxurious Georgia estate on Saturday, August 20, but their 3-day wedding festivities were not without their hiccups.
One day after Affleck's mother was rushed to the hospital with a leg injury, a second guest was sped away in an ambulance.
The medical vehicle was spotted at the guest-check in security entrance to the sprawling property at 8:45 P.M. on Saturday night, according to a source. An unidentified male wedding attendee was taken into the ambulance. His medical condition is unclear.
This is the second time Affleck and J.Lo's Georgia nuptials were interrupted by a health crisis. On Friday, the Batman actor's mother, Christopher Anne Boldt, was taken to Liberty County Medical Center via ambulance after suffering a fall.
Affleck was later spotted sporting a purple shirt, shorts and a backwards cap outside of the hospital with a cigarette in one hand and a plastic cup in the other as he waited for news.
However, the couple's wedding plans didn't appear to be too shaken up by medical mishaps. The beautiful Saturday ceremony was attended by Affleck's three kids — Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 11, who he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner — and Lopez's twins — 14-year-old Max and Emme who she had with Marc Anthony.
Also on the guest list were the Gone Girl star's best buddy, Matt Damon, and Jane Fonda, with George Clooney on the list for the afterparty. Affleck's ex-wife, Garner, and his brother, Casey Affleck, were both unable to attend.
The wedding was officiated by life coach Jay Shetty.
As OK! previously reported, the events started on Friday, August 19, with a rehearsal dinner, followed by the couple's formal wedding ceremony on Saturday. The lovebirds are expected to conclude their festivities with a picnic for all of their guests on Sunday.
