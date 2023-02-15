Marc Anthony & New Wife Nadia Ferreira Expecting First Baby Together, Making Singer A Dad-Of-7
Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira are already expanding their family after saying "I Do" two weeks ago.
The newlyweds shared the exciting news in a joint Instagram post on Valentine's Day, Tuesday, February 14, posting a photo of both their hands on Ferreira's baby bump.
"Best Valentine’s Gift Ever!!! Gracias Dios por esta bendición tan grande en nuestras vidas. ♥️," they wrote, which translates to: "Thank you God for this great blessing in our lives.”
Ferreira's perfectly manicured red nails covered her hubby's tatted one as they put their new bling on full display in their announcement post.
The couple's famous friends and fans were quick to congratulate the expecting duo on their big news, with many also questioning the timeline of their pregnancy and nuptials.
“What? OMG! What a blessing!!! Congratulations my queen LOVE YOUUUUUU,” model Sofia Zamolo gushed in the comments section, while Romeo Beckham — whose parents, Victoria and David Beckham, are best friends with Anthony— added two red heart emojis.
“So she got married well pregnant,” quipped a third, while another pointed out, “But she didn’t have a belly in the wedding dress I really didn’t notice!”
The singer, 54 — who is already a dad-of-6— and the former Miss Universe contestant, 23, tied the knot in late January during a lavish wedding in Miami. The soon-to-be mother-of-one stunned in a Galia Lahav lace gown with a sheer bodice and floral embellishments for her big day, while her A-list husband dressed to the nines in a Christian Dior suit.
The Beckhams, Salma Hayek, Lin-Manuel Miranda and more stars were in attendance at the couple's Miami wedding.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Anthony's latest wedding ceremony marks his fourth, as he was previously married to Dayanara Torres from 2000 to 2004, Jennifer Lopez from 2004 to 2014 and Shannon De Lima from 2014 to 2017.
Aside from Ferreira's bun in the oven, Anthony already shares 14-year-old twins Emme and Max with Lopez, as well as daughter Ariana, 29, and son Chase, 27, with ex Debbie Rosado. The "La Fórmula" singer is also dad to sons Cristian, 22, and Ryan, 19, from his previous relationship with Torres.