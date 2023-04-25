Maren Morris Celebrates Tucker Carlson's Fox News Exit After He Called Her 'A Lunatic Country Music Person'

While some rejoiced over the news, conservatives were outraged. "I think it changes things permanently. That's one of the few voices in the Republican party that would call out the nonsense," Donald Trump Jr. said during an appearance on The Kirk Charlie Show. "An actual thought leader in conservatism. It's actually mind-blowing to me."

"I hope whatever he does, he continues to be that voice for conservatism, because he's one of the few people pushing those boundaries," he continued to gush over Carlson.

"One of the few people actually speaking to Independents and across the aisle and winning them over with facts, logic and reason," Trump Jr. concluded. "I think he's probably a once in a generation type talent. To see him go is mind-boggling."