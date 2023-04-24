OK Magazine
Controversial TV Host Tucker Carlson Officially Leaving Fox News After 4 Years, Effective Immediately

Apr. 24 2023, Published 12:36 p.m. ET

Tucker Carlson and Fox News have parted ways.

The controversial Republican journalist has left the right-wing cable news network after having one of the highest-rated shows for the past four years.

"We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor," Fox said in a statement, while noting that his broadcast on Friday, April 21, was Carlson's last. No direct explanation was given to the pundit's sudden exit.

Tucker Carlson Tonight's 8 p.m. time slot will now be filled by FOX News Tonight, which will feature a rotating list of FOX personalities hosting until a permanent host is chosen.

The shocking announcement comes as the company agreed to pay $787.5 million to settle the lawsuit brought by Dominion Voting Systems. In the suit, Fox was accused of spreading false information about their voting machines during the 2020 election. If the case went to trial, Carlson and others at the company would have been called to testify.

The 53-year-old's red state devotion has been questioned in recent months after leaked text messages from a legal filing — related to the case — showed his disdain for the party's leader and former President Donald Trump.

"We are very, very close to being able to ignore Trump most nights. I truly can't wait," the message from Carlson sent on January 4, 2021, reportedly read. "I hate him passionately."

"We're all pretending we've got a lot to show for it, because admitting what a disaster it's been is too tough to digest. But come on. There really isn't an upside to Trump," the host penned in another exchange about the then commander-in-chief.

Carlson later tried to backtrack on his alleged comments. "I'm pretty straightforward. I love Trump, like as a person. I think Trump is funny and insightful," he said in an attempt to smooth things over in a recent interview. "And I said this to Trump when he called me, you know, all wounded about those texts. That was a moment in time where I was absolutely infuriated."

TMZ first reported Tucker's exit from Fox News.

