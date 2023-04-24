Controversial TV Host Tucker Carlson Officially Leaving Fox News After 4 Years, Effective Immediately

"We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor," Fox said in a statement, while noting that his broadcast on Friday, April 21, was Carlson's last. No direct explanation was given to the pundit's sudden exit.

Tucker Carlson Tonight's 8 p.m. time slot will now be filled by FOX News Tonight, which will feature a rotating list of FOX personalities hosting until a permanent host is chosen.