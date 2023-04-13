Donald Trump Jr. Condemns His Father's Campaign Rival Ron DeSantis For Traveling As Florida Floods Wreak Havoc
Donald Trump Jr. slammed Ron DeSantis for traveling as Florida floods out.
On Thursday, April 13, the son of Donald Trump condemned DeSantis for not canceling his trips due to the natural emergency.
"Fort Lauderdale is under water and DeSantis is campaigning in Ohio right now instead of taking care of the people suffering in his state," he penned.
The rivalry between Trump and DeSantis has ramped up since the former president announced he will be running for his second term in 2024. The Florida Governor is speculated to announce his campaign any day now.
DeSantis decided to take a trip to Ohio for a Butler County Republican Party event, regardless of the scary conditions his constituents face back home. The politician declared a state of emergency on Thursday, April 12, in Broward County after the area received over two feet of rain.
Fort Lauderdale’s mayor, Dean Trantalis, discussed the governor’s lack of direct response as his city suffers severe flooding.
"I’m not sure what’s going on, but I’m sure he’s very interested in what’s going on here, and we’re happy to work with his office," the mayor said. "I’m not sure if the governor himself needs to be involved, but the state agencies have been very helpful in working with us to take on this challenge."
Don Jr.’s tweet was not the first time the Trump camp has slammed their biggest opponent for the 2024 Republican presidential bid. The now indicted ex-commander-in-chief criticized DeSantis on Truth Social this week.
"Ron DeSantis is a young man who is not doing well against me in the polls, to put it mildly," the 76-year-old wrote to his followers. "I believe that if he decides to run for President, which will only hurt and somewhat divide the Republican Party, he will lose the cherished and massive MAGA vote, and never be able to successfully run for office again."
"If he remains Governor, which is what Florida voters assumed, it would be a whole different story….JUST SAYIN’ – But who knows?" the MAGA leader added.
Additionally, the former president spoke with Sean Hannity, attributing DeSantis’ success to his endorsement.
"By the way, he would have never gotten the nomination — he would be working in either a pizza parlor place or a law office right now and he wouldn't be very happy. It's about loyalty, it's about loyalty to me," he said.