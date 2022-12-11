Singer Maren Morris Slams Meghan Markle Haters Following Netflix Docuseries Backlash: 'It's Unfathomable To Me'

Setting the record straight. Country star Maren Morris took to TikTok to defend Meghan Markle against the onslaught of online hate after the bombshell release of the highly-anticipated Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan.

As critics continue to rip the former Suits actress to shreds for allegedly stealing Prince Harry away from the royal family, Maren argued that plenty of royals have distanced themselves from The Firm over the years.