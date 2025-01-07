'That's Exactly Who She Is!': Margaret Josephs Slams 'RHONJ' Costar Jennifer Aydin for Jersey Mike's Debacle
In the wake of Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jennifer Aydin’s Jersey Mike’s debacle, her costar and on-screen nemesis Margaret Josephs has issued a scathing reaction to the ordeal.
Appearing on the “Reality Checked” program on SiriusXM, Josephs claimed she had “secondhand embarrassment” with the videos Aydin posted and was upset by them.
“I was embarrassed for her, and I’m embarrassed for her family that she behaves that way,” Josephs shared on the show. “I think it’s embarrassing for our franchise that she behaves that way. It’s not nice.”
Describing Aydin as “so entitled,” Josephs struck her with a blunt message: “If you don’t want to be portrayed as a villain, stop acting like one.”
Josephs went on to state the portrayal of Aydin in the videos is “exactly who she is because she thought that behavior was okay. She uploaded that video herself.”
“How can you shame people who are working so hard on New Year’s Day?” Josephs continued to question of Aydin’s behavior in the clips. “I was mortified. I was heartbroken. These people are working so hard, they’re serving you.”
Josephs took her commentary on Aydin’s behavior a step further, explaining she feels the way people treat those in the service industry is “indicative of someone’s character.”
“I was so heartbroken that she would speak this way about people, like belittling them as she’s going on a vacation, speaking this way,” Josephs elaborated. “The people online were disgusted and she thought this was OK to post about? Like, why post about it? How do you think this is acceptable behavior?” As for Aydin claiming she was a celebrity in the video clip, Josephs scoffed at that notion. “None of us are celebrities, we are on a reality show,” she quipped. “We’re everyday people who just happen to be on camera. It’s embarrassing.” For those wondering if the pair had spoken after Aydin’s videos went viral, Josephs claimed they had not as they don’t have a friendship in “that way.”
Fans following the scandal know Aydin took heat when she uploaded videos of her berating the slow service in an airport Jersey Mike’s. In the clips, she called out an elderly worker and got into an argument with a man in line.
Afterwards, fans were quick to attack Aydin for her behavior.
Aydin has also been let go from a cruise she was supposed to go on with fellow costars Teresa Giudice and Dolores Catania due to the situation.
Unfortunately, fans won’t get to see any of this drama play out on camera as The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on pause.