'That's Exactly Who She Is!': Margaret Josephs Slams 'RHONJ' Costar Jennifer Aydin for Jersey Mike's Debacle

“I was embarrassed for her, and I’m embarrassed for her family that she behaves that way,” Josephs shared on the show. “I think it’s embarrassing for our franchise that she behaves that way. It’s not nice.”

“How can you shame people who are working so hard on New Year’s Day?” Josephs continued to question of Aydin’s behavior in the clips. “I was mortified. I was heartbroken. These people are working so hard, they’re serving you.”

Josephs went on to state the portrayal of Aydin in the videos is “ exactly who she is because she thought that behavior was okay. She uploaded that video herself .”

Josephs took her commentary on Aydin’s behavior a step further, explaining she feels the way people treat those in the service industry is “indicative of someone’s character.”

“I was so heartbroken that she would speak this way about people, like belittling them as she’s going on a vacation, speaking this way,” Josephs elaborated. “The people online were disgusted and she thought this was OK to post about? Like, why post about it? How do you think this is acceptable behavior?” As for Aydin claiming she was a celebrity in the video clip, Josephs scoffed at that notion. “None of us are celebrities, we are on a reality show,” she quipped. “We’re everyday people who just happen to be on camera. It’s embarrassing.” For those wondering if the pair had spoken after Aydin’s videos went viral, Josephs claimed they had not as they don’t have a friendship in “that way.”