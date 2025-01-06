'Categorically False and Untrue!': 'RHONJ' Star Jennifer Aydin's Behavior Defended After Jersey Mike's Fiasco
Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jennifer Aydin has been in hot water after sharing clips from an airport Jersey Mike’s where she had an altercation with a worker and a customer.
In the video, Aydin said she was "so mad" and claimed she was waiting for "what felt like forever" at the sandwich eatery.
A source, who was present at the location, exclusively spoke to OK! to share how things actually went down.
“As someone who was there to witness the entire ordeal, I can’t believe how social media is portraying Jen,” the insider exclusively shared. “I was an onlooker to the entire situation and Jen was completely polite to the people at Jersey Mike’s at first. She never started the conversation with saying she was a celebrity or anything like that.” Explaining that Aydin was “with another woman,” who they later found out was her cousin, the source detailed that they both had left but then came back as she decided she wanted food there as well. Aydin let her cousin go in front of her, which “annoyed some people online” but was “understandable” as she had already been in the restaurant.
“Initially, a woman had been behind Jen, but somehow she got helped before Jen,” the insider noted. “The wait was so long I would have been annoyed if someone who was behind me was helped before me, however, Jen was still polite abut this, simply inquiring why this woman’s food was made before hers.”
Detailing Aydin had “initially ordered a sandwich when it was her turn,” the source confirmed that Aydin did indeed ask to add another sandwich when her husband came in and said they needed food for their son.
“That’s when a man who was now behind her in line (after the woman who was initially behind her had been helped before Jen) started up with her, which at that point is when Jen pulled out her phone,” the insider dished. “Given the state of the world, who can blame Jen for hitting record, as you honestly have no idea what people will do when they start to get annoyed today. Only at the point where he started threatening her with lawsuits is when she spoke up and said her husband was a plastic surgeon.”
Aydin has also taken a lot of heat on social media for claiming she’s “a celebrity,” but the source explained the way that picture is being painted is also not what actually occurred.
“Someone behind her in line was the one who stated that Jen was a celebrity, which is when Jen confirmed that yes, she was indeed a celebrity,” they shared. “She in no way was traipsing around the restaurant lamenting about how she’s a celebrity and should get special behavior because of that. That is categorically false and entirely untrue.” The insider said they understood why Aydin was so flustered and annoyed, stating: “All she wanted to do was add another sandwich and not only was the line slow moving, but she also was being berated by the man behind her in line.”
Another source close to Aydin also spoke to OK! about her character.
“Jen is always a polite, wonderful person and the person she is being villainized as is absolutely, 100 percent not her,” they clarified. “I have known her for years and she would never use her ‘celebrity status’ to gain anything. That’s just not in her character.” Adding that “Jen was extremely well-off prior to the franchise and RHONJ is not what made her,” the insider went on to explain that “the show has been additive to her life by bringing her global attention, but she was well known and respected in the community long before this television show.” “Ask anyone who knows Jen personally — she is kind, giving, respectful, and adored,” they concluded. “The person they’re trying to make her to be — both on TV and with this current situation — that’s just not it.”