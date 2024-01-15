Margot Robbie Gushes Over 'Normie' Husband Tom Ackerley: 'I Am So Lucky'

Before things turned romantic between the two, Robbie and Ackerley were close friends for years. "We kept it a secret. Because we weren’t really taking it seriously. 'Oh, whatever, we’re just mates, we’re just mates.' And then... everyone found out," the Wolf of Wall Street star recalled in a 2018 interview of the start of her romance with the filmmaker.

"It was dramatic. I’m not going into the details, but s--- hit the fan. Our house turned into The Jerry Springer Show for a moment there. But then the dust settled, and it was all good," she said. "Everyone was, like: 'No! This is going to ruin our group!' And then it didn’t. It was fine."