Margot Robbie Gushes Over 'Normie' Husband Tom Ackerley: 'I Am So Lucky'
Margot Robbie could not be more in love with her husband, Tom Ackerley.
During a red carpet interview at the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, January 14, the Barbie actress, 33, was asked what it was like being married to a "normie" while being one of the most in-demand actresses in Hollywood.
"He’s not trying to steal the spotlight, he’s not trying to wear fancy pants. He just wants to love you and support you," Robbie gushed over the film producer, 33, whom she wed in 2016.
"I am so lucky," she said with a smile plastered on her face. "He likes being behind the camera. He’s not fazed by any of this stuff. He’s just the best."
While the Focus actress praised Ackerley for not being fazed by her fame, she also mentioned the other people in her life who don't care about what she does for a living.
"It's so fun. It's like all my friends, everyone's kind of like, 'That's cool, what you do, but it's more fun just to hang out and talk about other stuff.' And you're like, 'I know,'" she explained.
Before things turned romantic between the two, Robbie and Ackerley were close friends for years. "We kept it a secret. Because we weren’t really taking it seriously. 'Oh, whatever, we’re just mates, we’re just mates.' And then... everyone found out," the Wolf of Wall Street star recalled in a 2018 interview of the start of her romance with the filmmaker.
"It was dramatic. I’m not going into the details, but s--- hit the fan. Our house turned into The Jerry Springer Show for a moment there. But then the dust settled, and it was all good," she said. "Everyone was, like: 'No! This is going to ruin our group!' And then it didn’t. It was fine."
Despite their happy ending, Robbie never saw their relationship coming. "I was the ultimate single gal. The idea of relationships made me want to vomit. And then this crept up on me," she recalled in 2016. "We were friends for so long. I was always in love with him, but I thought, Oh, he would never love me back. Don’t make it weird, Margot. Don’t be stupid and tell him that you like him. And then it happened, and I was like, Of course we’re together. This makes so much sense, the way nothing has ever made sense before."
