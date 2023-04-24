Maria Menounos Reveals She Thought Of 'The Perfect Name' For Her & Keven Undergaro's Miracle Baby
It's a girl!
Maria Menounos and her husband, Keven Undergaro, went through a difficult "10-year journey" to start a family, however, they're now officially able to reveal the sex of their first child, admitting they also already picked the right moniker for their soon-to-be daughter.
"We’ve thought about names forever, and I think we’ve come up with the perfect name for this baby," the television personality explained during an episode of her "Heal Squad x Maria Menounos" podcast on Monday, April 24.
"I do reserve the right to see her and make any last-minute decisions," she quipped, confessing she may change her mind once she has the newborn in her arms for the very first time.
The 44-year-old teased the name of her bundle of joy moments after telling listeners the sex of her baby.
Fans were originally convinced Menounos and Undergaro were having a boy after she wore a blue dress during a guest appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan on Tuesday, February 7, which is when she first announced the couple was expecting a baby via surrogate, as OK! previously reported.
"Technically, it was periwinkle," the mom-to-be joked. "Everyone was like, 'She's having a boy!' But we’re having a girl."
Supporters have expressed extra excitement toward the TV host's miracle baby news after she had candidly opened up about her failed attempts to have a child in the past.
At one point, Menounos even ditched the idea altogether after she had surgery for a brain tumor in 2017.
However, all worked out in Menounos and Undergaro's favor as they patiently wait to welcome their baby girl in summer 2023.
"We are overjoyed to share that we are finally gonna be parents!" Menounos — who tied the knot with her husband in 2017 — wrote in an Instagram announcement after revealing the news on live TV.
"I know my mom had a cup of greek coffee with god and said it’s time. So grateful for the blessing in our lives. Cant believe I’m sharing this news without her in the physical, but I know she made it happen on the other side and is going to be with me every step of the way. Thank you all for your love! We are just so grateful!" the journalist concluded.