Maria Menounos Begs For Prayers For Her COVID-Stricken Parents, While Mom Also Fights Cancer

Maria Menounos asked fans to send prayers as she revealed that her family is dealing with a double wallop of terrible health news.

On her “Better Together” podcast Monday, December 7, Menounos revealed that she and her husband Keven Undergaro had recently flown out to Los Angeles to be with her mom, Litsa, who is battling recurring stage IV brain cancer and had discovered her condition was worsening.

That would be stressful enough for any daughter to handle, but when the couple arrived, they received an even bigger shock.

“We got some not some not-so great news on Monday, November 23, that my mom’s brain tumor was growing,” Menounos explained. “We land, and that’s when this all started. I’m just going to share that we’re in process right now, and we still need prayers. Long story short is that within a few hours, both of my parents were diagnosed with COVID.”

Menounos’ mom was rushed to the hospital upon her diagnosis. Shortly after that, Menounos’ dad, Constantinos, tested positive.

The 42-year-old television host noted that things have been hectic and emotional in the wake of the diagnoses. “It was absolutely surreal, and at this moment, both of them are in separate hospitals here in Los Angeles,” she explained. “There are teams of doctors dealing with each patient and I’m on the phone clicking back and forth.”

Needless to say: “It’s been pretty insane,” she related.

Menounos herself was diagnosed with a brain tumor in April 2017. She ended up having it removed nearly a year after her mother was diagnosed with her own brain tumor. On Monday, she posted a note of thanks on her Instagram, stating: “Grateful beyond to all the doctors, nurses and staff who are taking such incredible care of my parents. Grateful to friends and family who have fed us, prayed and sent love. Grateful to all of you.”

She added that she was thankful for all the prayers and positive energy sent her way, and that she has “felt it all.”

“[That] has lifted me and my family in an incredibly challenging moment,” she wrote. “We will get through this with faith, great care and love.”