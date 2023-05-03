Maria Menounos Reveals She Secretly Battled Pancreatic Cancer While Expecting Baby No. 1: 'I Thought I Was a Goner'

The TV personality, who is expecting her first child with husband Keven Undergaro, then decided to do a whole-body MRI, which showed a 3.9 cm. mass on her pancreas.

"I'm like 'How in the freaking world can I have a brain tumor and pancreatic cancer?'" she stated. "All I could think was that I have a baby coming. I was feeling so good, and then I got slapped in the face with a new diagnosis. I'd scream out loud, I was inconsolable."

Fortunately, the doctors caught it at an early stage, and on February 16, she underwent surgery to remove the tumor along with part of her pancreas, her spleen, a large fibroid and 17 lymph nodes. "It was super painful," she confessed. "I couldn't move or lift myself up."