Maria Shriver Is in 'a Good Place' With Ex Husband Arnold Schwarzenegger After Their Divorce
Maria Shriver is dishing out delightful updates on her relationship with ex-husband Arnold Schwarzenegger, and it seems the estranged couple has found their groove again after the rollercoaster of scandals that rocked their marriage.
In a recent chat with People, the former NBC News journalist, 69, gushed about how she and The Terminator star, 77, are in "such a good place" today, all thanks to their bond over family — particularly their adorable grandchildren.
"We laugh a lot about our kids, our grandkids, ourselves," she revealed while promoting her first-ever book of poetry, I Am Maria. "And we are proud of the fact that we are still in conversation. For almost 50 years!"
The duo's family just got a little larger! In November 2024, Shriver and Schwarzenegger became grandparents for the third time when their daughter Katherine and her husband, Chris Pratt, welcomed son Ford Fitzgerald into the world.
Katherine, 35, is already mom to daughters Lyla Maria, 4, and Eloise Christina, 2.
Together, Maria and Arnold share three other children: Christina, 33, Patrick, 31, and Christopher, 27. As the proud grandmother gushed to the publication, her heart fills with joy seeing her kiddos march to the beat of their own drums.
"Watching my kids find their path, find their partners, find their passion, sitting with them, talking with them, learning from them, laughing with them, traveling with them. I really enjoy them more than anyone in the world," she shared.
And it’s clear that her grandchildren have injected a new sense of wonder into her life, adding that they love to play “pranks on people” and play games.
"My grandchildren have made me remember how to play again, how to be silly again, how to be creative again," she exclaimed.
Maria and Arnold first tied the knot in 1986 but faced their share of troubles. The couple's breakup came to light in 2011 when Maria discovered that the former CA Governor fathered a love child with their maid, Mildred "Patty" Baena, back in 1997.
Following scandalous revelations, Arnold has maintained a close relationship with his son, Joseph Baena. The couple finalized their divorce in 2021.
In the introduction of I Am Maria, she poignantly reflected on discovering the affair: "As I sat on the hotel room floor in the dark, terrified and alone with tears streaming down my face, I thought to myself: ‘Maria, this doesn’t have to be the end of you. It can’t be the end of you. Make it a new beginning of you.'"
But it’s not all drama, as Maria is so excited for Patrick amid Season 3 of The White Lotus.
Maria beamed, "It’s amazing because it really is a phenomenon. I’m so happy for him. He’s worked so hard, and he has a really good head on his shoulders. He also has a really great team around him that he’s built up over the years — people that really care about him and support him."
Patrick, who plays Saxon Ratliff, previously shared the hilarious differences in his family's reactions to his nude scenes during the season premiere.
"We watched the first episode together and all my family members had different reactions to seeing me completely nude," he revealed. Dad Arnold thought it was "hilarious," but mom Maria “didn’t even really understand what was happening."
While the family has been able to bond over the latest episodes of The White Lotus, Patrick told Drew Barrymore that he might have to take a different approach going forward.
"I think some upcoming episodes I’m going to watch without them,” he spilled. "[I] would definitely take a bathroom break [if things get too awkward]. The next episodes, they’re crazy."