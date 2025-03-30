Maria Shriver Is in 'a Good Place' With Ex Husband Arnold Schwarzenegger After Their Divorce

Maria Shriver is dishing out delightful updates on her relationship with ex-husband Arnold Schwarzenegger, and it seems the estranged couple has found their groove again after the rollercoaster of scandals that rocked their marriage.

In a recent chat with People, the former NBC News journalist, 69, gushed about how she and The Terminator star, 77, are in "such a good place" today, all thanks to their bond over family — particularly their adorable grandchildren.

"We laugh a lot about our kids, our grandkids, ourselves," she revealed while promoting her first-ever book of poetry, I Am Maria. "And we are proud of the fact that we are still in conversation. For almost 50 years!"