OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Donald Trump Labeled a 'Narcissist' After Admitting 'I Only Like People Who Like Me' During Georgia Rally: Watch

Composite photo of Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA/Fox News

Donald Trump is a spoke to a crowd of rally goers in Atlanta, Georgia.

By:

Aug. 4 2024, Published 5:22 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Is Donald Trump showing his true colors?

During his rally in Atlanta, Ga., on Saturday, August 4, the former president, 78, was slammed by X, formerly known as Twitter users, for admitting he only likes people who like him.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @Acyn/X

“Trump: ‘Bruce Springsteen. I am not a huge fan. I have a bad trait. I only like people who like me. Does that make sense?’” one user wrote quoting part of Trump’s speech.

In response, people dissed the 2024 Republican candidate, noting how selfish the comment was.

Article continues below advertisement

“I have a bad trait: I fit the definition of a narcissist. Is that bad?” one person mocked, as another echoed, “Yeah. Narcissistic people are usually like that.”

A third individual pointed out, “No s---. Trump doesn’t endorse conservatives based on policy — they just have to say nice things about him,” while a fourth stated, “Only one bad trait? It's more like he has a copious amount of them.”

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Trump was recently exposed for creating videos where he claimed to be waving to supporters but was in fact was waving to no one.

After sharing clips of himself stepping off his jet to “fans,” one user on X, revealed Trump’s actual view as he exits his plane.

Article continues below advertisement

“The first half of this clip is Trump doing his usual ritual where he is filmed supposedly waving to an adoring crowd coming to see him off last night. The second half I zoom in to show what he’s waving at. Fake, phony, staged nonsense,” they penned alongside a video of Trump standing at the airplane door, waving to only airport employees.

In response, the public came after Trump for the misleading videos.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump narcissist only like people like me georgia rally watch
Source: Fox News

Donald Trump declared he is not a 'huge fan' of Bruce Springsteen to his supporters in Georgia.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump
Article continues below advertisement

“Like a toddler waving to any passerby,” someone quipped, while another added, “Waving at invisible crowds is the new trend. I’m going to start doing that too.”

“So pathetic. And weird as f---!” a third noted, as a fourth said, “What an embarrassment. He might as well be waving to Melania [Trump]. She doesn't care either.”

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump narcissist only like people like me georgia rally watch
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was called a 'narcissist' by multiple users on X, after admitting he only likes people who like him.

Article continues below advertisement

All the criticism of Trump came as he's been compared to his new rival Kamala Harris, 59, who joined the race after Joe Biden dropped out on July 21.

The much younger democrat has now shifted conversations of about Biden’s old age to be about Trump’s.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

Throughout his campaign trail, Trump has made many gaffes and gone of strange tangents, leading many to believe he could possibly be suffering from Dementia.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.