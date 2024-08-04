Donald Trump Labeled a 'Narcissist' After Admitting 'I Only Like People Who Like Me' During Georgia Rally: Watch
Is Donald Trump showing his true colors?
During his rally in Atlanta, Ga., on Saturday, August 4, the former president, 78, was slammed by X, formerly known as Twitter users, for admitting he only likes people who like him.
“Trump: ‘Bruce Springsteen. I am not a huge fan. I have a bad trait. I only like people who like me. Does that make sense?’” one user wrote quoting part of Trump’s speech.
In response, people dissed the 2024 Republican candidate, noting how selfish the comment was.
“I have a bad trait: I fit the definition of a narcissist. Is that bad?” one person mocked, as another echoed, “Yeah. Narcissistic people are usually like that.”
A third individual pointed out, “No s---. Trump doesn’t endorse conservatives based on policy — they just have to say nice things about him,” while a fourth stated, “Only one bad trait? It's more like he has a copious amount of them.”
As OK! previously reported, Trump was recently exposed for creating videos where he claimed to be waving to supporters but was in fact was waving to no one.
After sharing clips of himself stepping off his jet to “fans,” one user on X, revealed Trump’s actual view as he exits his plane.
“The first half of this clip is Trump doing his usual ritual where he is filmed supposedly waving to an adoring crowd coming to see him off last night. The second half I zoom in to show what he’s waving at. Fake, phony, staged nonsense,” they penned alongside a video of Trump standing at the airplane door, waving to only airport employees.
In response, the public came after Trump for the misleading videos.
“Like a toddler waving to any passerby,” someone quipped, while another added, “Waving at invisible crowds is the new trend. I’m going to start doing that too.”
“So pathetic. And weird as f---!” a third noted, as a fourth said, “What an embarrassment. He might as well be waving to Melania [Trump]. She doesn't care either.”
All the criticism of Trump came as he's been compared to his new rival Kamala Harris, 59, who joined the race after Joe Biden dropped out on July 21.
The much younger democrat has now shifted conversations of about Biden’s old age to be about Trump’s.
Throughout his campaign trail, Trump has made many gaffes and gone of strange tangents, leading many to believe he could possibly be suffering from Dementia.