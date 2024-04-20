Mariah Carey 'Leaning' on Nick Cannon After Bryan Tanaka Split, Exes 'Have a Special Bond'

"Nick and Mariah have a special bond," an insider claimed of the former couple, who finalized their divorce in 2016. "It’s not romantic, but Mariah likes having his shoulder to lean on, especially now that she’s single."

Despite the ex-pair, who share 12-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, keeping a great dynamic, the mothers of Cannon's other children haven't been thrilled with him giving the "Obsessed" singer special treatment.