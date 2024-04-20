Mariah Carey 'Leaning' on Nick Cannon After Bryan Tanaka Split, Exes 'Have a Special Bond'
Mariah Carey is relying on Nick Cannon for support after her breakup.
According to sources close to the music icon, 55, she and her former husband, 43, have been spending more time together following Carey's shocking split from longtime boyfriend Bryan Tanaka, whom she dated for seven years.
"Nick and Mariah have a special bond," an insider claimed of the former couple, who finalized their divorce in 2016. "It’s not romantic, but Mariah likes having his shoulder to lean on, especially now that she’s single."
Despite the ex-pair, who share 12-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, keeping a great dynamic, the mothers of Cannon's other children haven't been thrilled with him giving the "Obsessed" singer special treatment.
"The other women aren’t too happy about sharing Nick with Mariah," the source alleged. "The way they see it, Mariah has it all: She’s rich, famous and can afford multiple nannies. She doesn’t need the extra attention from Nick."
The Masked Singer star also has sons Golden “Sagon” and Rise Messiah, as well as daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell, twin sons Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa, son Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi, daughter Onyx Ice with LaNisha Cole and daughter Halo Marie with Alyssa Scott. Cannon and Scott also had a son, Zen, who passed away of brain cancer in 2021 at 5 months old.
Cannon recently dropped a hint when asked if he could ever see himself getting back together with Carey. "I mean, you got to ask her!" the Drumline actor said. "Let me know what she say!"
"Ask her, text me, we can talk through you. Valentine's is in the air, you can be the chocolate cupid. Let's do it, I'm with it," Cannon joked.
In December 2023, the "Fantasy" singer's former backup dancer, 41, confirmed he and Carey ended their romance. "Dear friends and fans. With mixed emotions, I share this personal update regarding my amicable separation from Mariah Carey after seven extraordinary years together," Tanaka wrote on social media.
"Our decision to embark on different paths is mutual, and as we navigate these separate journeys, we do so with profound respect and an overwhelming sense of gratitude for the invaluable time we've shared," he added.
"Mariah's dedication to her family and her commitment to her craft have inspired us during our shared journey," Tanaka noted of her values. "I want to express my love and appreciation for Mariah and her incredible children, whose warmth and kindness have enriched my life in ways words cannot capture."
Life & Style spoke with sources close to Carey.