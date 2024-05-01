OK Magazine
OK Magazine
Nick Cannon Shows Off His and Mariah Carey's 13-Year-Old Twins' Extravagant Birthday Bash: Photos

nick cannon birthday
Source: @nickcannon/Instagram
By:

May 1 2024, Published 11:28 a.m. ET

Nick Cannon showed up and showed off for Monroe and Moroccan’s 13th birthday party!

On Tuesday, April 30, the father-of-12 uploaded a series of images and videos as he celebrated his and Mariah Carey’s twins’ birthday.

nick cannon birthday
Source: @nickcannon/Instagram

Monroe and Moroccan are Nick Cannon's first children.

The America’s Got Talent alum seemingly rented out a venue for the epic party, which included tons of décor, cake and even custom “Roc + Roe” T-shirts for all the guests.

In one clip, Nick walked alongside his offspring as they all strutted in their matching ensembles. “Happy 13th birthday Roc & Roe!! We turning up with the gang!!” he penned.

In more footage, the TV personality put his arms around the teens as they sat in front of two huge cakes shaped like the number 13.

In addition to his Instagram Stories, Nick shared a grid post, where he wrote a touching message.

nick cannon birthday
Source: @nickcannon/Instagram

Nick Cannon is a father-of-12.

“Can’t believe 13 years ago I was blessed with the greatest gift of becoming a father!!” began the celeb, who shares his dozen children with six different women.

“God has truly had his hand on the lives of two of the most loving, kind, intelligent and well-balanced humans I have ever witnessed! Thank you for teaching how to love everyday and thank you for letting me be your dad! I’m going to eventually get it right, I promise!! Now let’s get back to partying! I love you Roc and Roe!! Happy Birthday!!!” he added.

Nick and Mariah had Monroe and Moroccan in 2011 after three years of marriage. The couple finalized their divorce in 2016 after splitting in 2014.

As OK! previously reported, though the exes decided to end their romantic relationship years ago, they are still friendly as co-parents.

nick cannon birthday
Source: @nickcannon/Instagram

Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey divorced in 2016.

Nick Cannon
According to an insider, the entertainer, 43, and the music icon, 55, have been spending more time together following Mariah's shocking split from longtime boyfriend Bryan Tanaka last year.

"Nick and Mariah have a special bond," the source alleged to a news outlet. "It’s not romantic, but Mariah likes having his shoulder to lean on, especially now that she’s single."

nick cannon birthday
Source: @nickcannon/Instagram

Nick Cannon appeared to have rented a venue for his kids' birthday party.

They also noted how Nick’s other baby mamas have been a bit bothered by all the attention he’s been giving the “All I Want For Christmas Is You” singer.

"The other women aren’t too happy about sharing Nick with Mariah," the source claimed. "The way they see it, Mariah has it all: She’s rich, famous and can afford multiple nannies. She doesn’t need the extra attention from Nick."

Source: OK!

The Masked Singer host also has sons Golden “Sagon” and Rise Messiah, as well as daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell, twin sons Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa, son Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi, daughter Onyx Ice with LaNisha Cole and daughter Halo Marie with Alyssa Scott. Cannon and Scott also had a son, Zen, who sadly passed away of brain cancer in 2021 at 5 months old.

