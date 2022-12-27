Mariah Carey Cozies Up To Longtime Love Bryan Tanaka & Twin Children To Ring In Boxing Day
Christmas may be over, but Mariah Carey is still celebrating!
On Monday, December 26, the chart-topping superstar rang in Boxing Day with longtime boyfriend Bryan Tanaka and her 11-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan.
"Happy Boxing Day! ❄️🎄❤️ (Every day is a celebration! 🎉🎉🎁)," Carey, 52, captioned her Instagram carousel, featuring her getting cozy with her man, 39, and posing alongside the children she shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon in front of twinkling lights.
Tanaka, whom Carey has been dating since 2016, made sure his girlfriend felt the love, leaving multiple heart emojis under the sweet pictures from the post-holiday gathering.
The celebration comes after her co-songwriter, Walter Afanasieff, shockingly accused the performer of lying about how the smash-hit song "All I Want For Christmas Is You" came to be.
After Carey claimed she wrote the tune as a child on a keyboard, Afanasieff revealed it would have been impossible for her to have penned the classic on her own — given her alleged lack of talent.
"She doesn’t understand music," the music producer explained on the Thursday, December 22, episode of the "Hot Takes & Deep Dives" podcast. "She doesn’t know chord changes and music theory or anything like that. She doesn’t know a diminished chord from a minor seventh chord to a major seventh chord."
"So, to claim that she wrote a very complicated chord-structured song with her finger on a Casio keyboard when she was a little girl, it’s kind of a tall tale," he declared of the Glitter star's side of the story. "When she started to hint at the fact that, ‘Oh, I wrote that song when I was a little girl!’ But why weren’t you saying that for 12 or 13 or 15 years prior to that? So, it just sort of developed in her mind."
According to Carey, the origin of one of the most successful songs in music history went a bit differently.
"I went into this small room, and there was a little keyboard in there," she stated in the 2019 documentary, Mariah Carey Is Christmas: The Story of 'All I Want for Christmas Is You.' "And I started playing. And I’m a terrible piano player, right? Sometimes it’ll be like a happy accident. When I got into the studio with Walter A, we came up with a lot of different ideas to make it feel like a classic."