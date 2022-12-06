OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Mariah Carey
OK LogoNEWS

Mariah Carey Thinks Nick Cannon Isn't Spending Enough Time With Their Twins As Comedian Preps For Baby No. 12: Source

mariah carey wants nick cannon spend more time twins
Source: mega
By:

Dec. 5 2022, Published 9:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

All Mariah Carey wants this Christmas is for ex-husband Nick Cannon to be a doting dad! The spouses co-parent 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, but since the comedian is also a father to nine other children, he has to divide up his schedule.

The predicament has caused the Grammy-winning songstress, 52, to ask Cannon, 42, to "carve out" more time with their tots, a source told Radar.

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, another source claimed the actor doesn't see a problem with how he manages things, sharing, "Nick thinks it's crazy wonderful having all these kids."

In addition to the 11 tykes Cannon is already a father to, he's expecting another bundle of joy with Alyssa Scott. It will be the second baby for the twosome, though their first son, Zen, died from a brain tumor at just 5 months old. On Monday, December 5, he paid tribute to the infant on the one-year anniversary of his death.

mariah carey wants nick cannon spend more time twins
Source: @mariahcarey/instagram
Article continues below advertisement

"Physically I’m definitely on the mend but Mentally and Spiritually I’m broken. I can’t believe it’s been a year already since the toughest day of my life occurred," the Nickelodeon alum wrote in an emotional Instagram post featuring photos of the little one. "Losing a child has to be the heaviest, most dark and depressive experiences that I will never get over. A mixture of guilt, pain, and sorrow is what I suppress daily."

NICK CANNON MAY KEEP HAVING KIDS TO 'VALIDATE HIS MASCULINITY,' PSYCHOLOGIST SPECULATES

mariah carey wants nick cannon spend more time twins
Source: @nickcannon/instagram
Article continues below advertisement

In his message, the Masked Singer host also acknowledged others tend to shade his lifestyle, but he refuses to change just to conform to other people's perceptions.

"I am far from perfect and often fall short and make decisions in my life that many question, but anyone who knows me knows my heart," he insisted. "I love hard, I love big and I love with my entire Heart and Soul and I just wish my Little Man could’ve felt more of that love while he was here on Earth."

Source: OK!

With baby No. 12 expected to arrive sometime next year, Cannon was predictably asked if he plans on adding anymore babies to his bloodline.

"I don't know, man," he confessed at a Billboard event last month. "I have no idea. I think I'm good right now!"

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2022 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.