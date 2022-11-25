Mariah Carey Wears Crown For Thanksgiving Day Parade Performance After She's Denied 'Queen of Christmas' Trademark
The Queen of Christmas doesn't take no for an answer.
Moments before Santa Claus strolled through 34th street in New York City on his sleigh, Mariah Carey closed out the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade with an iconic performance of “All I Want For Christmas Is You” while wearing show-stopping attire on Thursday, November 24.
The 52-year-old kick-started the holiday spirit in a head-turning red Cristian Siriano ballgown and a matching bedazzled umbrella.
The cherry on top of her festive ‘fit was Carey’s shimmering tiara, which was a subtly spiteful dig at the U.S. Trademark Trial and Appeal Board, who recently ruled against the singer’s legal attempt to trademark her “Queen of Christmas” title on Tuesday, November 15.
“Happy Thanksgiving!!!🍁 Grateful and so proud of my beautiful kids Roc and Roe, grateful for the lambily and for the precious moments in life,” Carey wrote in an Instagram post after the parade. “❤️❤️❤️ Now it’s reaaaallly time!!! 🎄🎅🏼.”
The “Always Be My Baby” signer and ex-husband Nick Cannon’s 11-year-old twins danced beside their mom in open green presents during her televised performance.
"Après-parade, basking in gratitude ❤️," Carey concluded in a follow-up social media post, showing herself lounging in the back seat of a luxury vehicle as she continued to wear her glimmering gown.
Fans quickly caught on to the mother-of-two's choice to wear a crown and ran to her Instagram comments section to applaud her stunning silhouette.
"Mariah Carey said f**k those trademark laws and showed up with her Queen of Christmas crown anyway. Haha! I love you queen ❤️," wrote one supporter, while another added, "happy Thanksgiving Mimi your performance was beyond the reality and the crown fits you Queen ❤️. It’s Definitely time!!! 🎄#MacysThanksgivingDayParade #MariahSZN."
Other fans of Carey weren't as thrilled by the vocalist's actual performance and deemed it "lazy" in comparison to their expectations.
"Underwhelming performance, but I still love you," one disappointed admirer commented, while another chimed in, "That performance was absolute dog s**t though."
Some users noticed the singer potentially lip-synced the song, but they didn't seem to care as they still applauded her efforts.
"Mariah Carey is getting millions right now to just stand there with her umbrella and honestly I’m not mad. Mad respect," a Twitter user quipped, as others tweeted similar sentiments to the pop icon.