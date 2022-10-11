A Dazzling Appearance! Mariah Carey Steps Out In New York After Ex Nick Cannon Welcomes Yet Another Baby
Mariah Carey has been dazzling New York City this week! The "When You Believe" vocalist stepped out on Monday, October 10, in a shimmering black mini dress paired with a long black coat as fall temperatures take over the east coast.
Carey showed off her toned legs by pairing the Louis Vuitton ensemble with a pair of sky high heels while hiding behind her large black shades as she made her way past photographers for a night out on the town.
As the Glitter actress continues to mind her business, her former husband and father of her 11-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, Nick Cannon, has welcomed his tenth child, a son named Rise Messiah Cannon with Brittany Bell. The little boy is the America's Got Talent host's third child that he has welcomed this year alone.
As OK! previously reported, Carey — who has since moved on with longtime love Bryan Tanaka — does not keep track of Cannon's ever-expanding family after the pair officially ended their marriage in 2016.
"Mariah doesn’t keep up with Nick’s babies and baby mamas. There’s too many to keep up with!" an insider revealed of the superstar. Nevertheless, "She’s happy for him and wishes him the best."
Despite not being bothered by the Wild 'n Out star's multiple baby mamas, he seems to still hold a candle for his former spouse. "I will never have a love like I had with Mariah. It was literally like a fairytale with Mariah so I would rather it just be that way," Cannon recently revealed in a podcast interview.
"I appreciate that fantasy because if I tried to go back and it wasn't the same, I'd be like, 'Damn, I messed it up,'" he admitted. "But, if I had the opportunity, if it could be the way it was, I'm there."