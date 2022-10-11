A Dazzling Appearance! Mariah Carey Steps Out In New York After Ex Nick Cannon Welcomes Yet Another Baby

As the Glitter actress continues to mind her business, her former husband and father of her 11-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, Nick Cannon, has welcomed his tenth child, a son named Rise Messiah Cannon with Brittany Bell. The little boy is the America's Got Talent host's third child that he has welcomed this year alone.

As OK! previously reported, Carey — who has since moved on with longtime love Bryan Tanaka — does not keep track of Cannon's ever-expanding family after the pair officially ended their marriage in 2016.